Opinion | Wood column: Two baseball men of exceptional character

By David Gough
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

On the night of June 2, 2010, Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga stood on the mound just a few moments from baseball immortality.

He had retired 26 Cleveland Indians in a row. Not one batter had reached base. He was just one out away from recording what would have been the 19th perfect game in the modern era of major league baseball. Galarraga was an unlikely hero. He had struggled for 10 years to get to the majors. He had been 4th in the voting for Rookie of the Year in 2008, but he had not had much success since. But on this night, he felt the magic in his hand, everything was going right.

The 27th Cleveland hitter, Jason Donald chopped a grounder to the right side. Detroit first baseman Miquel Cabrera had to range to his right to field the ball and flip to the pitcher covering for the out. Galarraga did just that, and it was a close play, but the runner was clearly out. Except he was not.

Jim Joyce, in his 21st year as a major league umpire, called the runner safe. He clearly blew the call, and cost the pitcher his perfect game. Detroit manager Jim Leyland ran out to protest the call, but not for long. Galarraga remained calm, and quickly obtained the final out. This was before baseball had initiated the replay rule where a call could be overturned.

Joyce, now retired, wasn’t just a good umpire, he was always one of the highest rated arbiters in the business. In addition, he was well liked. He didn’t have the thin skin, but would listen and give you a fair shake. After the game, Joyce was inconsolable. He would apologize to Galarraga directly, saying, “I cost you a perfect game.”

Armando forgave Joyce, saying, “Nobody’s perfect, everyone makes mistakes.”

Joyce didn’t sleep that night, but he did not beg off working his assignment of umpiring the next game behind the plate. To show the sincerity of his forgiveness, Galarraga came out to home plate with the lineup card to again address Joyce. It brought a roar from the crowd and tears from the veteran umpire.

For me, this episode was a demonstration of exceptional character by both men. Joyce made a sincere and contrite apology. He didn’t make excuses or deflect blame. He was wrong, he knew it, and he owned it. He felt the responsibility of his actions, and knew his poor judgment had hurt the pitcher.

Galarraga demonstrated his empathy, his respect for Joyce as a person, and an understanding of human fallibility. Both men acted as mature, decent adults with their unselfish reactions to the difficult situation.

After two more seasons in the big leagues, Galarraga hurt his arm and was finished as a professional pitcher. He still has the Corvette that he was given for his “perfect” game. He lives in Austin, Texas, where he runs the Galarraga Baseball Academy, overseeing pitching development for students ages 8 to 24. He uses his defining moment to remind those he tutors to remain calm even in the most difficult situations.

I think about how Joyce and Galarraga handled their problem with a moral wisdom that sometimes falls short; not only from our athletes, but our public figures and political leaders as well. Somehow, self-centered greediness has become an acceptable and even prized adulthood characteristic.

“I’m not giving up my rights,” and “You’re not taking my freedoms” have become catch phrases to avoid public responsibility.

My mother was an educator, and developing children was the most important thing in the world to her. She passed over 40 years ago. She was much more of an activist than I am, but if she was still alive, I can’t imagine the level of her anger over our failure to protect our kids in schools.

Can we learn from the story of Armando Galarraga and Jim Joyce?

The Daily Advance

