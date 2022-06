Cops and queer liberation have never been compatible, so none of us should expect the police to wear rainbow g-strings and screamm, “Yas, queen” at the top of their lungs this Pride. What we should demand from law enforcement, however, is the bare minimum — which is for them to do their taxpayer-funded jobs. Unfortunately, that’s not happening in Aurora, Illinois, where an upcoming Pride parade was canceled because cops don’t want to work the event.

AURORA, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO