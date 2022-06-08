ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Du Coeur Restaurant Coming to Scottsdale in Early 2023

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 2 days ago

A new restaurant called Du Coeur will open next year in Scottsdale . Meaning “of the heart,” Du Coeur will offer a globally inspired menu refined by French technique, according to owner Wesam Kawa .

Wesam “Sam” Kawa is one of only four advanced sommeliers active in the state of Arizona, bringing many years of hospitality to the table. Most notably, he has served as the floor sommelier for top restaurants such as Cafe Monarch and Kai.

“Once in his stewardship, Sam wants you to forget his impressive credentials and focus on enjoying your wine and your food. When you dine with Sam, it’s not about him and his accomplishments; it’s about using his craft to maximize your experience as his guest. It’s about you,” his website notes .

Du Coeur will be located at 7007 E. 1st Ave. in downtown Scottsdale , according to a recent liquor license application found in state public records. Kawa is still in the very early stages of development for this project and has plans ready to submit to the city.

That said, Kawa aims to open Du Coeur in early 2023 . Stay tuned for more information.



