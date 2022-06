A Devon seagull is on the run after stealing £300 worth of crisps from a Tesco shop.The crafty seagull, nicknamed Steven, cleverly worked out how the automatic doors at the store operated, locals say.This allowed him to swoop in for multiple raids on the crisp section located next to the entrance.In a video captured by a passerby, Steven was caught fleeing the store with a bag of what looked like Mini Cheddars.He was apparently quick for staff who were blinded by his nimble footwork and he managed to escape down the high street in Paignton.Steven's repeated offending means he...

U.K. ・ 1 HOUR AGO