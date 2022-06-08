AP News Digest 3 a.m.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————————-

ONLY ON AP

—————————————

SOMALIA-DYING IN DROUGHT — No mother should have to lose her child. Owliyo Hassan Salaad has watched four die this year. A drought in the Horn of Africa has taken them, one by one. Previously unreported data shared with the AP show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. By Omar Faruk and Cara Anna. SENT: 1,000 words, photo, video.

———————-

TOP STORIES

————————

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi has been forced into a runoff after a congressional ethics watchdog raised questions about his campaign spending and he faced his largest-ever field of primary challengers. In heavily Democratic California, Republican House members are facing primary rivals in races that will help determine control of Congress. In Montana, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is competing against several other Republicans for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district. And in Iowa, state Sen. Zach Nunn has won the GOP spot to take on the state’s lone Democratic House member, Rep. Cindy Axne, in a newly drawn district with a stronger Republican tilt . SENT: 1,300 words, photos, video. Follow this link for AP’s complete election coverage.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia is drawing closer to its goal of fully capturing Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. The Kremlin claimed Tuesday to have taken control of 97% of one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas region. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow’s forces hold nearly all of Luhansk province. And it appears that Russia now occupies roughly half of Donetsk province. That’s according to Ukrainian officials and military analysts. After abandoning its attempt to storm Kyiv two months ago, Russia declared that taking the entire Donbas is its main objective. By John Leicester and Hanna Ahrirova. SENT: 870 words, photos, video.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-CHENEY — Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney is in the spotlight during Thursday’s hearing on the U.S. Capitol insurrection. It could be a pivotal moment in her political legacy — gaining her the respect of detractors or possibly costing Cheney her job. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,090 words, photos. With CAPITOL RIOT-POLITICS — As Democrats focus on threats to democracy, voters interested in more personal issues like inflation. SENT: 1,100 words, photos; CAPITOL RIOTS-HEARINGS-THINGS TO KNOW (sent),

AMERICAS SUMMIT-MIGRATION — The U.S. is the most popular destination for asylum-seekers, posing a challenge that has stumped President Joe Biden and his immediate predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama. But the U.S. is far from alone. Other countries in the region, too, face intense pressure from immigration. By Elliott Spagat. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SHRINKFLATION — It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide. By Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 980 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA-GRINER-WHELAN — Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American locked up by a foreign country. But the WNBA star’s case is tangled up with that of Paul Whelan, a lesser-known American also imprisoned in Russia. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

————-

TRENDING

—————

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING-MCCONAUGHEY — Actor Matthew McConaughey calls on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CHRISLEYS-FEDERAL CHARGES — Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best,” are found guilty on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. SENT: 750 words, photo.

OBIT-JIM SEALS — Jim Seals, who teamed with fellow musician “Dash” Crofts on such 1970s soft-rock hits as “Summer Breeze,” has died at 80. SENT: 280 words.

——————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

———————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MERKEL — No apologies: Germany’s Merkel defends approach to Ukraine. SENT: 590 words, photos.

——————————-

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

———————————

ELECTION 2022-SAN FRANCISCO-DISTRICT ATTORNEY — San Francisco has voted to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a heated campaign that divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. SENT: 620 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-LOS ANGELES MAYOR — Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso breezed past a large field of rivals looking to be the next mayor of Los Angeles and advanced to a runoff election in November. SENT: 550 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-IOWA-SENATE — Democrat Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral, will face Republican Chuck Grassley in the race for an Iowa U.S. Senate seat, winning his party nomination over two competitors. SENT: 530 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-CALIFORNIA-GOVERNOR — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has cruised to an easy primary victory. Early returns Tuesday showed the first-term Democrat with just over 60% of the votes to advance to the general election in November. SENT: 630 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-NEW MEXICO — Mark Ronchetti has won the Republican primary for governor to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. SENT: 800 words, photos.

————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NOVAVAX — American adults who haven’t yet gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 may soon get another choice, as advisers to the FDA back a more traditional type of shot. By Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 750 words, photo.

————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————————-

FOREIGN LOBBYING INVESTIGATION — The FBI seizes the electronic data of a retired four-star general who authorities say made false statements and withheld “incriminating” documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar. SENT: 950 words, photos.

———————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————

IRAN-TRAIN DERAILMENT — A A passenger train has derailed in eastern Iran, killing at least 17 people and injuring 50 others. That’s according to initial reports on Iranian state television. The report said four of the seven cars in the train derailed in the early morning darkness near the desert city of Tabas. SENT: 370 words.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea. SENT: 750 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ROCKETS — NASA is gearing up to launch a research rocket from remote northern Australia this month. It will be the agency’s first blast off from a commercial space port outside the United States. SENT: 350 words, photos.

VIETNAM-CORRUPTION — State media say Vietnam’s health minister and the mayor of the capital Hanoi have been arrested in an investigation into massive price gouging of COVID-19 tests. SENT: 260 words, photos.

—————

NATIONAL

—————

XERNONA TAYLOR — A key aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. says she’s deeply saddened by the hate crimes that are terrorizing people across America. Xernona Clayton has been working for racial equality and harmony since the civil rights movement began, which is why she tells The Associated Press that she can’t sit quietly in the face of racial terror. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

JILL BIDEN — Jill Biden is urging graduates of a Los Angeles community college to never forget where they came from. The first lady told the students they can learn from their past without being defined by it. SENT:350 words, photos.

DEATH PENALTY-ARIZONA — An Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl is scheduled to be executed Wednesday. It will be the state’s second execution since resuming its use of the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. The execution is scheduled for 10 a.m. SENT: 830 words, photos.

SPRING WILDFIRES — New Mexico’s governor says the destruction caused by the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. has been devastating for thousands of residents and their lives have been forever disrupted and altered. SENT: 440 words, photos.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ABUSE — Sexual assault victims of Larry Nassar including several Olympians are filing claims Wednesday against the FBI, claiming a bungled investigation by agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor. UPCOMING: 500 words by 7 a.m., photos.

——————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————————

AMAZON-COUNTERFEITS — Amazon says its second-annual report that it prevented 4 billion bad listings from making it onto its site and got rid of more than 3 million phony products last year. The results, released Wednesday, were mixed compared with 2020, when Amazon blocked 10 billion listings and got rid of 2 million phony products. SENT: 570 words, photos.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — The government says Japan’s economy contracted in the first quarter though at a slower rate than expected. The Cabinet Office said the world’s third-largest economy contracted at a 0.5% annual rate, smaller than the 1.0% contraction in the preliminary estimate for Japan’s real gross domestic product. SENT: 530 words, photos.

—————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————-

CANCER TREATMENT — Some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery. That’s according to two new studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. SENT: 650 words, photos.

WELL WATER WORRIES — Experts say more intense storms driven by climate change are boosting contamination risks for privately owned drinking water wells. Roughly 53 million U.S. residents rely on private wells that draw groundwater. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 11 a.m., photos.

—————-

SPORTS

——————

FIFA TRIAL-BLATTER-PLATINI — Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini’s 11-day trial on charges of defrauding soccer governing body FIFA starts Wednesday. The case finally brings the epic downfall of soccer’s former world leaders into criminal court. SENT: 960 words, photos.

SALT LAKE-EILEEN GU — Eileen Gu won two gold medals for China in freestyle skiing at the recent Beijing Olympics. Now the California-born athlete has signed on to work for Salt Lake City’s bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics. SENT: 400 words, photos.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————-

The Nerve Center can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

The Independent

Voices: The infuriating reason why Fox News won’t broadcast the January 6 hearings live

There’s an expected dynamic to political scandals: Politician does bad thing, politician tries to cover it up, news media tries to expose the story. That was what happened, famously, in Watergate. It’s what happened, more or less, in the Iran-Contra scandal. It’s even what happened with George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, as the steady drip of revelations about administration deceit and incompetence eventually turned the country against the war. Thanks to the increasing dominance of hyper-partisan right-wing media, however, scandals these days often have a different trajectory. Now, when conservative politicians do something horrible, Fox News and its like-minded...
U.S. POLITICS
State
California State
State
Mississippi State
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee evidence leaks as Hillary Clinton attacks ‘seditious’ Fox News

Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business. This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live. Fox News will, however, offer live...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton launches damning attack on Fox News over refusal to show Jan 6 hearings

Hillary Clinton launched a damning attack on Fox News over the network’s refusal to show the 6 January hearings. Fox News announced on Monday that they won’t carry the hearings live on Thursday, but will instead “cover the hearings as news warrants”. “Fox News won’t air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site,” Ms Clinton, a former secretary of state, New York senator, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted on Tuesday morning. The network said on Monday that chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream will host a two-hour programme on the initial hearing on Thursday...
ELECTIONS
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
#Iran#Americas#Ap News Digest#Democratic#Congress#Interior#Republicans#U S House#Gop
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
Idaho Capital Sun

What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will launch the first in a series of public hearings Thursday night in the hopes of drawing a major prime-time national television audience. The Democratic-led committee, which includes two Republicans who defied their party leadership to join, has been tight-lipped about […] The post What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PROTESTS
Axios

4 things to watch for in the prime-time Jan. 6 hearing

Seventeen months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 select committee is preparing to test whether revelations from that day still have the capacity to shock the American public. The big picture: Thursday's prime-time, Watergate-style hearing will be the first of several meticulously crafted events produced...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NASA
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Qatar
Amazon
Sports
Place
Africa
Country
Japan
FIFA
Country
Vietnam
The Independent

Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez approved the deal after a brief court hearing. The judge's action allows the parents' defamation lawsuits against Jones to continue in Texas and Connecticut, where trials are pending on how much he should pay families after judges in both states found Jones and his companies liable...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US travel: the new rules after Covid test dropped

As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.At present international arrivals by air must take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.But the Associated Press is quoting a senior Biden administration official as saying that the US health regulator, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will allow the mandate to expire at one minute past midnight on Sunday 12 June.The move will reduce the cost – typically around £30 – as well as the hassle for...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Russian offensive remains ‘deeply troubled’ – Western officials

Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine remains “deeply troubled” despite recent tactical gains, Western officials have said.Both sides in the conflict are taking heavy losses, with the Russian death toll from the fighting estimated at between 15,000 and 20,000.Officials believe most of the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk is in Russian hands and will eventually fall.However, they said the Russians faced a series of major obstacles if they were to achieve their objective of securing the Donbas region, which is part-held by pro-Moscow separatists.The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update...
POLITICS
Community Policy