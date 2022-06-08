ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

This Is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0g40BnI300 To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 130,373 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,409 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Scranton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wyoming County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,481 confirmed infections in Wyoming County, or 19,867 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wyoming County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Scranton metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 388 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wyoming County, below the 411 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wyoming County, PA 19,867 5,481 388 107
2 Lackawanna County, PA 22,199 46,941 372 787
3 Luzerne County, PA 24,522 77,951 439 1,394

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 18,436 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
