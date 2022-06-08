ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

This Is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0g40BdSn00 To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 220,419 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,410 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Warren County in New Jersey has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,698 confirmed infections in Warren County, or 24,177 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Warren County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Allentown metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 324 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Warren County, below the 361 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Jersey where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Warren County, NJ 24,177 25,698 324 344
2 Lehigh County, PA 25,923 93,999 348 1,261
3 Carbon County, PA 26,005 16,625 465 297
4 Northampton County, PA 27,867 84,097 368 1,111

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 18,436 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Allentown, PA
Health
City
Allentown, NJ
Allentown, PA
Coronavirus
Allentown, PA
Government
County
Warren County, NJ
Warren County, NJ
Coronavirus
Warren County, NJ
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Warren County, NJ
Government
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 3,775 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Least#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Delaware With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
DELAWARE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 7,572 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 213 fatalities […]
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in South Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Georgia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Montana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

118K+
Followers
80K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy