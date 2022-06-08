This Is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 220,419 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,410 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Warren County in New Jersey has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,698 confirmed infections in Warren County, or 24,177 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Warren County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Allentown metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 324 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Warren County, below the 361 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Warren County, NJ 24,177 25,698 324 344 2 Lehigh County, PA 25,923 93,999 348 1,261 3 Carbon County, PA 26,005 16,625 465 297 4 Northampton County, PA 27,867 84,097 368 1,111

