This Is the County in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 27,391 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,952 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Weirton-Steubenville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,235 confirmed infections in Jefferson County, or 22,778 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jefferson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Weirton metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 481 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 476 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Weirton-Steubenville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Jefferson County, OH 22,778 15,235 481 322 2 Brooke County, WV 22,813 5,195 457 104 3 Hancock County, WV 23,454 6,961 478 142

