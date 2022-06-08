This Is the County in the Savannah, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 88,053 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,073 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Savannah is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chatham County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 65,371 confirmed infections in Chatham County, or 22,773 for every 100,000 people.

Though Chatham County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Savannah metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 311 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Chatham County, compared to 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Savannah metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Chatham County, GA 22,773 65,371 311 893 2 Effingham County, GA 22,808 13,386 334 196 3 Bryan County, GA 25,905 9,296 256 92

