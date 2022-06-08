This Is the County in the Asheville, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Asheville metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 101,155 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,482 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Asheville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Asheville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Buncombe County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 56,424 confirmed infections in Buncombe County, or 22,173 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Buncombe County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Asheville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 230 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Buncombe County, below the 267 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Asheville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Buncombe County, NC 22,173 56,424 230 585 2 Haywood County, NC 22,322 13,490 366 221 3 Henderson County, NC 22,796 25,902 278 316 4 Madison County, NC 24,943 5,339 378 81

