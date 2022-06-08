ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

This Is the County in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0g40B9GM00 To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pine Bluff metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 25,915 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,063 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Pine Bluff than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Pine Bluff metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,698 confirmed infections in Jefferson County, or 26,551 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jefferson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pine Bluff metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 393 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 413 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pine Bluff metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jefferson County, AR 26,551 18,698 393 277
2 Cleveland County, AR 27,802 2,287 438 36
3 Lincoln County, AR 35,999 4,930 497 68

