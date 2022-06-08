This Is the County in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 805,547 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,145 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Seattle metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, King County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 434,607 confirmed infections in King County, or 20,090 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does King County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Seattle metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 130 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in King County, below the 142 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 King County, WA 20,090 434,607 130 2,809 2 Snohomish County, WA 21,097 165,953 147 1,159 3 Pierce County, WA 23,840 204,987 166 1,427

