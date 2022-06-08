This Is the County in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 33,306 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,199 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Texarkana is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bowie County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,380 confirmed infections in Bowie County, or 21,714 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bowie County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Texarkana metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 463 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bowie County, compared to 481 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Texarkana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Bowie County, TX 21,714 20,380 463 435 2 Miller County, AR 22,025 9,638 416 182 3 Little River County, AR 26,480 3,288 846 105

