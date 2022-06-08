This Is the County in the Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Wichita Falls metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 37,305 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,706 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Wichita Falls, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Wichita Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clay County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,121 confirmed infections in Clay County, or 20,420 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clay County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Wichita Falls metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 337 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Clay County, below the 491 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wichita Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Clay County, TX 20,420 2,121 337 35 2 Wichita County, TX 24,999 32,953 515 679 3 Archer County, TX 25,384 2,231 319 28

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .