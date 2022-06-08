ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

This Is the County in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0g40Aw1Z00 To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 122,433 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,445 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Youngstown-Warren-Boardman is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Youngstown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Trumbull County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 43,030 confirmed infections in Trumbull County, or 21,324 for every 100,000 people.

Though Trumbull County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Youngstown metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 468 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Trumbull County, compared to 466 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Trumbull County, OH 21,324 43,030 468 945
2 Mercer County, PA 21,366 24,064 447 503
3 Mahoning County, OH 23,950 55,339 473 1,093

