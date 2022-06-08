This Is the County in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Winchester metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and West Virginia, a total of 33,992 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,938 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Winchester, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Winchester metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Winchester, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,572 confirmed infections in Winchester, or 23,650 for every 100,000 people.

Though Winchester City has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Winchester metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 291 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Winchester, compared to 297 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winchester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Winchester City, VA 23,650 6,572 291 81 2 Frederick County, VA 25,136 21,404 294 250 3 Hampshire County, WV 25,750 6,016 317 74

