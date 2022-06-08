This Is the County in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 67,147 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,816 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tuscaloosa than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pickens County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,290 confirmed infections in Pickens County, or 26,062 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pickens County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tuscaloosa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 507 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickens County, above the 413 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tuscaloosa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Pickens County, AL 26,062 5,290 507 103 2 Tuscaloosa County, AL 27,663 57,045 382 788 3 Hale County, AL 32,324 4,812 712 106

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .