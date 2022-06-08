This Is the County in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 31,547 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,055 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Staunton-Waynesboro, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Staunton, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,855 confirmed infections in Staunton, or 23,945 for every 100,000 people.

Though Staunton City has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Staunton metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 470 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Staunton, above the 324 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Staunton-Waynesboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Staunton City, VA 23,945 5,855 470 115 2 Augusta County, VA 26,167 19,547 280 209 3 Waynesboro City, VA 28,026 6,145 310 68

