This Is the County in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Albuquerque metropolitan area, located in New Mexico, a total of 211,153 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,203 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Albuquerque is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Albuquerque metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Torrance County in New Mexico has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,761 confirmed infections in Torrance County, or 17,704 for every 100,000 people.

Though Torrance County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Albuquerque metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 366 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Torrance County, above the 297 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albuquerque metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Torrance County, NM 17,704 2,761 366 57 2 Bernalillo County, NM 22,733 154,062 283 1,917 3 Sandoval County, NM 25,025 35,228 317 446 4 Valencia County, NM 25,149 19,102 369 280

