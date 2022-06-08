ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does media exposure influence an individual's risk of radicalization?

A recent analysis in Campbell Systematic Reviews examined the effects of media on two aspects of radicalization: the support of the use of radical violence in the name of a cause or ideology (called cognitive radicalization) and the actual involvement in such violence (called behavioral radicalization). The analysis, which...

MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Surprisingly, Smokers Have a Lower Risk of Developing Prostrate Cancer – But This Has a Hidden Cost

Smoking worsens the prognosis for men with prostate cancer. According to a large population study led by Lund University in Sweden, smokers had a decreased chance of acquiring prostate cancer but a greater risk of dying from the disease. The researchers tracked over 350 000 patients over several decades, and the findings have recently been published in European Urology.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

The Human Heart Can Repair Itself, And We Now Know Which Cells Are Crucial For It

Our bodies are pretty ingenious when it comes to self-repair, and scientists have been studying in detail the ways in which the heart patches itself up after a heart attack (myocardial infarction). They hope to find clues that could lead to better treatments for cardiovascular problems. New research has revealed that the immune response of the body and the lymphatic system (part of the immune system) are crucial in the way that the heart repairs itself after a heart attack has caused damage to the heart muscle. Key to the study was the discovery of the role played by macrophages, specialist cells...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers may have found the missing link between Alzheimer's and vascular disease

For more than 20 years, scientists have known that people with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, or obesity have a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease. The conditions can all affect the brain, damaging blood vessels and leading to strokes. But the connection between vascular disease in the brain and Alzheimer's has remained unexplained despite the intense efforts of researchers.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Evolutionary biologist suggests yawning may be a means for telling others to be more alert

Andrew Gallup, an evolutionary biologist with the Psychology and Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences Program at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in New York has published a paper in the journal Animal Behavior outlining research into the reason that animals yawn. He suggests there could be a variety of reasons for it but believes it mostly likely signals members of a social group that the yawner is not alert, so others should be.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Higher fish consumption may be associated with increased melanoma risk: study

Eating higher levels of fish, including tuna and non-fried fish, appears to be associated with a greater risk of malignant melanoma, suggests a large study of US adults published in Cancer Causes & Control. Eunyoung Cho, the corresponding author said: "Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the U.S....
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

High fat diets and unregulated athletic exercise endurance enhancers linked to risk of pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center have found a cell nuclear receptor activated by high fat diets and synthetic substances in unregulated athletic performance enhancers fuels the progression of precancerous pancreas lesions into pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is a highly lethal form of cancer with rising...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Broad spectrum of autism depends on spectrum of genetic factors

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is referred to as a "spectrum" because clinical features of ASD range from mild social impairments in some people to severe intellectual disability or epilepsy in others. Genetic studies have offered clues, identifying genes associated with ASD, but despite finding many pieces to the puzzle, scientists have not yet figured out how they all fit together, and why there is such wide variation in ASD symptoms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MedicalXpress

Study finds nicotine-sired male offspring are at risk of addiction behavior and memory impairments

Parental smoking is a significant risk factor for developing smoking behavior and nicotine dependence in offspring. These findings suggest that parental nicotine exposure may promote addiction-like behaviors in subsequent generations. Given the significance of cigarette smoking for public health, preventing nicotine use among adolescents is critical to ending tobacco use disorder and decreasing e-cigarette use.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Digging is not just a game for children in hunter-gatherer groups

Ana Mateos and Jesús Rodríguez, scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), have published an experimental energy study in the journal Human Nature, using volunteers of both sexes aged 8 to 14, showing that digging is an activity requiring major physical effort at these ages, although it is not excessive. This effort of digging and extracting underground resources entails significant energy expenditure which depends on strength and body size, factors closely bound up with age.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Drinking coffee linked to lower risk of kidney damage

BALTIMORE — A cup of joe each day can help keep the nephrologist away, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Scientists report drinking just one cup of coffee daily may reduce your risk of acute kidney injury (AKI) in comparison to non-coffee drinkers. More specifically, this new research...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nature.com

Common and stimulus-type-specific brain representations of negative affect

The brain contains both generalized and stimulus-type-specific representations of aversive events, but models of how these are integrated and related to subjective experience are lacking. We combined functional magnetic resonance imaging with predictive modeling to identify representations of generalized (common) and stimulus-type-specific negative affect across mechanical pain, thermal pain, aversive sounds and aversive images of four intensity levels each. This allowed us to examine how generalized and stimulus-specific representations jointly contribute to aversive experience. Stimulus-type-specific negative affect was largely encoded in early sensory pathways, whereas generalized negative affect was encoded in a distributed set of midline, forebrain, insular and somatosensory regions. All models specifically predicted negative affect rather than general salience or arousal and accurately predicted negative affect in independent samples, demonstrating robustness and generalizability. Common and stimulus-type-specific models were jointly important for predicting subjective experience. Together, these findings offer an integrated account of how negative affect is constructed in the brain and provide predictive neuromarkers for future studies.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Common drug-resistant superbug develops fast resistance to 'last resort' antibiotic

A study published today in Cell Reports reveals how populations of a bacterium called Pseudomonas respond to being treated with Colistin, a "last resort" antibiotic for patients who have developed multi-drug resistant infections. Antibiotics play a key role in human health by helping to combat bacterial infection, but bacteria can...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID breakthrough infections: RMD not necessarily a risk group for severe COVID-19

Laura Boekel and colleagues pooled data from two large ongoing prospective cohort studies and analyzed post-vaccination serum samples for evidence of breakthrough infection. They report that the incidence of breakthrough infections was comparable between patients taking immunosuppressants and controls. Hospitalization was required in similar proportions in both groups—and in general hospitalized cases were older, and had more comorbidities compared with non-hospitalized cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

How social media fuels antisemitism

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2021 was a low point in the history of American antisemitism. The organization tallied 2,717 antisemitic incidents for that year, the most since it began collecting data in 1979. In the newly published book "Antisemitism on Social Media," a group of scholars examines how Twitter,...
INTERNET
Phys.org

Triggering microscale self-assembly using light and heat

Self-assembly is the spontaneous organization of building blocks into structures or patterns from a disordered state. Everyday examples include the freezing of liquids or the crystallization of salts. These self-assembly processes also occur in many biological systems, such as the folding of proteins or the formation of DNA helixes, and there is increased interest in studying these self-assembly processes. Researcher Patrick Hage created a new class of self-assembling microparticles that respond to temperature and light, which allows for precise control over their assembly into structures.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Why do so many Gen Zers identify as LGBTQ? Because of the sacrifices of prior generations, experts say

For baby boomers, it was Stonewall. For many in Generation X, it was the AIDS crisis and for millennials, it was the legalization of gay marriage. Those battles over whether all Americans have equal rights, regardless of their sexual orientation, helped shape each of those generations and experts say Generation Z, where more than 20% of Americans identify as LGBTQ, are reaping the benefits of those fights.
SOCIETY

