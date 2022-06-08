ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England still searching for clear identity as Germany leave Three Lions adapting once more

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

While Gareth Southgate talked about what he learned, Hansi Flick just said what he saw.

“England is a great football nation, and the Premier League is the best league in the world,” the German manager began after his side’s 1-1 draw in Munich.

“But we put the opponent on the back foot. We forced them to play long. We exerted a lot of pressure on their possession.”

Germany, it was implied, didn’t have to suffer any of that. Flick then made it explicit: “The way we played today is exactly how we want to play football.”

Flick could have been talking about the high press, the high line and the intensity of the attack, but it is really something that goes deeper than that. So does the statement.

Flick is able to talk about how Germany play exactly as they want to play football because he has such a clear idea of it. He has an identity, that he has managed to impose on this team impressively quickly.

It is very occasionally clear – mostly, in games like this – that is still one of a few elements missing from Southgate’s side.

England have clear football principles, but they don’t have that same underlying philosophy of play. It means that, while Germany and a select few sides always seek to impose their game on everyone else, Southgate is always adapting.

That is what Flick was getting at in Munich. That is why the game felt better for Germany than it did England despite the 1-1 draw.

You can see exactly what they are about. With England, it can be still hard to know, and it is why we had the oddity of Harry Kane stating they still have a bit to do despite eliminating Germany from the last 16 of Euro 2020 less than a year ago.

That’s the greater benefit of a greater football identity, though. It can take more patience to apply, but raises the ceiling for a side and maximises more of their talents.

Some of this is circumstantial, of course. Southgate constantly has to compromise his approach because England, for all their talent, are short in some key areas. Joshua Kimmich highlighted one with a high-class through ball in the second half, offering the kind of pass from a notional holding midfielder that England haven’t had since Michael Carrick or Paul Scholes before him. And, of course, they never used Scholes there.

Kimmich is also one of a core of Bayern Munich players who have played under Flick. This Nations League match took place at their stadium. It all makes it much easier to impose an idea.

The foundation is there. The framework is there.

It doesn’t even really need construction, given Jogi Loew applied many of the same principles. It just needed restoration and a touch of modernisation.

That does point to something else, though.

Flick will be one of just a few coaches at the World Cup to have won major club honours, let alone one of the two – along with Spain’s Luis Enrique – to have won the Champions League. That speaks to real managerial quality, which is now naturally lacking at international level since all the money is in the club game.

Flick is a rare example of someone eschewing a job at one of the top leagues just as he is at a managerial peak. It consequently means he brings the standards of the club game to international level, and one of those is that the majority of dominant champions have a defined ideology.

It is all the more impressive that he has imposed it so quickly, but that again reflects his quality.

This is not to say it is impossible for England, or any side without a deeper ideology, to win competitions.

Southgate still came within a kick of Euro 2020 victory despite constant adaptation. It’s just, to a certain degree, that means England are always playing catch-up.

That’s both true of possession of the ball on the pitch, and what their rivals at the top of the game are doing.

Flick has shown how quickly an elite team can have an idea, something all the more striking given how poor Germany looked a year ago.

He knows exactly what is required.

The Independent

Is Germany vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England and Germany renew their rivalry on Tuesday, with the match in Munich the second Nations League encounter of this year’s group stage for both.Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Hungary in their opener, while Germany were held to a draw by Italy as Hansi Flick’s side made it 10 unbeaten since their Euro 2020 exit.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Germany host EnglandThat last defeat came at the hands of England, as it happens, giving Die Mannschaft plenty of reason to want to find the route to victory this time around.The likes of Jarrod Bowen...
Daily Mail

Switzerland 0-1 Spain: Pablo Sarabia scores the only goal of the game as Luis Enrique's side pick up first Nations League win to keep pressure on Portugal

An early goal from Pablo Sarabia earned Spain a 1-0 win in Switzerland on Thursday, their first victory of this year's UEFA Nations League. Last year's finalists dominated the game from the start but were only able to score once, when Sarabia struck from close range in the 12th minute following a low cross by Marcos Llorente.
Daily Mail

England playing Italy in a near-empty stadium is 'an EMBARRASSMENT', says Gareth Southgate with the Three Lions punished for two games over disgraceful crowd trouble at the Euro 2020 final last summer

England manager Gareth Southgate admits it is an 'embarrassment' for the country that the Three Lions will face Italy in a near-empty stadium in Saturday's Nations League clash at Molineux. The Football Association was hit with a two-match ban, one suspended, following the behaviour of fans ahead of the Wembley...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Paul Scholes
Person
Joshua Kimmich
Daily Mail

Spartak Moscow brutally troll Bayern Munich's offer for Sadio Mane that Liverpool rejected over unrealistic add-ons... as they fake a bid that includes £8.5m if the German giants win Eurovision and £13m if Manchester United lift a trophy!

Spartak Moscow have mocked Bayern Munich for their 'laughable' offer for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. The German giants are said to have offered around £30m for Mane, but with around £7m of that dependent on Champions League and Ballon d'Or success. A report in The Times claimed that...
Yardbarker

Arsenal set to miss out on two targets to London rival

It does seem that it is going to be a tough summer for Arsenal in the transfer market and we can probably thank the lack of Champions League football for that. Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and Everton’s Richarlison have both been linked with moves to the Emirates, especially Arthur but is now appears that Chelsea is more likely to be their respective destination.
The Independent

‘Crazy’ calendar increases risk of player burnout, Gareth Bale insists

Gareth Bale has warned “crazy” demands will have serious burnout consequences for players as he rubbished talk of him joining Spanish club Getafe.Bale, a free agent after his nine-year stay at Real Madrid came to an end, again stressed that he would resolve his future following his summer break.The Wales captain will come up against Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne when Belgium visit Cardiff for Saturday’s Nations League clash.De Bruyne criticised the competition last week. He said that four matches in 10 days at the end of a long season was “asking for trouble”, and complained that he had not...
The Independent

Flight cancellations, rail strikes and passport problems: your travel questions answered by Simon Calder

The summer getaway is well under way, but for travellers the range of potential problems seems to be multiplying – with wholesale flights cancellations, a threatened rail strike across Britain and continuing issues with post-Brexit red tape.Simon Calder has tackled 11 pressing travel questions in his latest Ask Me Anything.Flight cancellations and delaysQ: If an airline cancels your flight, how do you actually make it fulfil its statutory obligations to get you to your destination or provide a hotel? Everything I’m seeing and hearing suggests they simply “hardball” you and do nothing to help. Better to take ownership, book yourself...
ESPN

Belgium crush Poland to put Dutch misery behind them

Substitute Leandro Trossard scored twice as Belgium put their Netherlands nightmare behind them to thump Poland 6-1 in a pulsating Nations League A game at the King Baudouin Stadium on Wednesday. Belgium, coming off a 4-1 home drubbing by their Dutch neighbours on Friday, fell behind when Robert Lewandowski netted...
The US Sun

Hundreds of tickets still available for England’s opening matches of World Cup as fans look set turn backs on Qatar

HUNDREDS of tickets remain available for England’s opening two World Cup matches as fans seem set to turn their backs on Qatar 2022. SunSport revealed in April that the FA had been given less than 2,500 tickets for the opening game with Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium on November 21 and 4,158 seats for the match against the USA four days later.
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League: England fortunate to salvage draw vs. Germany

England narrowly avoided a second consecutive defeat to open their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign, with Harry Kane’s late penalty salvaging a draw in a hotly anticipated match Tuesday against longtime rival Germany. The 1-1 draw at Allianz Arena in Munich flattered the visitors just days after Gareth Southgate’s...
BBC

Transfer news: City monitoring Chelsea's James

Manchester City and Real Madrid are watching developments with England defender Reece James, 22, who has yet to be given an improved contract at Chelsea. James earns about £70,000 a week and has three years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge. (Mail), external. City's 31-year-old Germany midfielder...
The Independent

Charles Leclerc edges out Sergio Perez in second practice session in Azerbaijan

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took top spot in practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton laboured to 12th.Leclerc, denied victory on home soil in Monaco a fortnight ago when his team were caught flat-footed in the wet-dry conditions, edged out Sergio Perez in Baku.Fresh from winning in Monte Carlo, and penning a new contract which will see him remain in Red Bull colours until 2024, Perez was quickest in the opening running of the weekend.But the Mexican was gazumped by Leclerc later in the day, trailing the Ferrari man by a quarter of a second.Ferrari and Red Bull...
The Independent

The Independent

