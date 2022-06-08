ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Matthew McConaughey pounds podium as he discusses Uvalde victim’s green sneakers

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9Zbu_0g40AeNj00

Matthew McConaughey spoke emotionally at the White House on Tuesday (7 June) about one of the students killed in last month’s shooting at a school in his home town of Uvalde, Texas .

The Hollywood actor pounded the podium as he explained how one victim, 10-year-old Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, could only be identified by the shoes she owned.

“Maite wore green, high-top Converse with a heart she had hand-drawn on the right toe because they represented her love of nature,” McConaughey said.

The actor used his emotional appearance to push Congress on gun reforms.

