ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JAGGAER Appoints Scott Byrnes to Senior Vice President of Global Marketing

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain and SaaS veteran will lead the provider’s global marketing function and strategy. JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, announces the appointment of Scott Byrnes to Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. Byrnes will support CEO Jim Bureau as a member of the executive leadership team and will head...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

BigBear.ai Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Finance and Corporate Development

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team to better execute on its growth strategy. Effective June 13, 2022, current Chief Financial Officer Josh Kinley will take a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer, and former Amazon executive Julie Peffer will become Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Juniper Research: Enterprise Cybersecurity Spend to Exceed $226 Billion Globally by 2027, as AWS & IBM Top Competitor Leaderboard

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- A new study from Juniper Research has found the value of enterprise cybersecurity spend will exceed $226 billion in 2027; up from $179 billion in 2022. This growth of 26% over the next 5 years reflects the increasing maturity of the cybersecurity market, which continues to evolve as new threats emerge. The report identified a rising awareness of vulnerabilities, alongside emerging threats, including ransomware and DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) as key drivers behind the increasing spend.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Marketing#Product Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Marketing Technology News
HackerNoon

How to Improve Strategic Thinking and Planning for Digital Business

Discover ways to develop your strategic thinking and planning, particularly for digital transformation in your organization. As a business leader, your strategic thinking and planning skills are vital for driving your organization’s profitability, growth, and success. This is particularly true in the complex area of digital business transformation. Such strategic skills are also personally valuable in advancing your leadership career.
ECONOMY
WWD

Delivering Good Raises Over $400,000 at Luncheon, Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. Delivering Good, a nonprofit that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers, raised over $400,000 at its 15th annual Women of Inspiration Luncheon at the Pierre Hotel on Wednesday. While the luncheon was the main event, Delivering Good was also breaking some big news of its own, with the naming of Matthew J. Fasciano as president and chief executive officer of the organization. He succeeds interim CEO Gary F. Simons, former Delivering Good board member, and before that, Lisa Gurwitch, who resigned in January after seven...
CHARITIES
Fast Company

Five benefits of hiring a chief futurist officer

As leaders, we can all be better about being more prepared for the future, but it’s something I’ve seen many struggle with. It’s much easier to analyze the data from today and know what strategies need to occur within the next one to three years. But what about five years from now? How about 10 years? If you find yourself struggling to clearly see what the pathway is for your company to move ahead, differentiate, and be better prepared for trying times, a CFO—chief futurist officer—can help.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Digital Trends

The best CRM software for your business in 2022

If you run or are starting a businesses, the best ingredient for success isn’t what accounting software you use, your hiring practices, or your office layout — it’s how you deal with your customers. But gone are the days of rolodexes and handwritten address books. In the 21st century, any business worth its salt uses CRM software. CRM, or customer relations management, is a broad term that covers pretty much anything your company does to connect with customers. This includes things like managing customer contact information, running targeted messaging and ad campaigns, consolidating all customer communications, generating sales leads, and providing fast and direct customer service, among many other things.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Mitsui, KDDI Form New Company to Promote City DX Using AI

Mitsui and KDDI have established GEOTRA to promote urban DX by providing a data platform capable of using AI to analyze and visualize geospatial data, especially personal activity. In March 2021, Mitsui and KDDI developed a platform and analysis services that enable the monitoring and prediction of various aspects of...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How does an Experience Data Platform Help Tech Leaders Ace Innovation?

The digitalization of customer experience has put high pressure on CTOs and their organizations and demands from the business are at an all-time high. This, combined with the talent shortage makes it impossible to deliver on the growing expectations. But there is a way to unburden the tech organization by...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Merchants Bring Context to One-Click Commerce Via Smartphones

In-store shopping is seeing a renaissance of sorts as the pandemic fades a bit into the rearview mirror. But shopping in the aisles has changed a bit, as Debbie Guerra, head of merchant, ACI Worldwide, told PYMNTS in an interview. “Even within the digital realm, we’ve seen a transition from...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Enea Launches 'Industry’s First' Wi-Fi SaaS Platform for CSPs

Enea this week announced the launch of the industry’s first complete Wi-Fi Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) service management solution for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to launch and monetize Wi-Fi services. The Enea Aptilo Wi-Fi Service Management Platform as a Service (SMP-S) is hosted as a dedicated instance per customer at Amazon...
COMPUTERS
Sourcing Journal

How Lightspeed’s Updates Serve Brands and Buyers

Click here to read the full article. “We saw an enormous opportunity to transform how retailers work with their brands,” Lightspeed CEO JP Chauvet said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Affirm x Stripe, Bolt Lays Off 250 After ABG LawsuitHow Resale Tech Startup Recurate Plans to Spend $14M Series ARetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
AdWeek

Univision Networks President Luis Silberwasser Joins Warner Bros. Discovery as Chairman and CEO of Sports

Warner Bros. Discovery has found its new executive in charge of all sports content: TelevisaUnivision U.S. Networks president Luis Silberwasser. As chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, Silberwasser will lead the company’s U.S. sports portfolio and oversee a unified, global sports strategy. Silberwasser will take on a role similar to the one Jeff Zucker held at WarnerMedia, overseeing all sports content.
WARNER BROS.
Benzinga

Marriott Vacations CEO Stephen Weisz To Retire In December

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp VAC said Stephen P. Weisz informed his intent to retire as Chief Executive Officer at the end of the company's fiscal year on December 31, 2022. Weisz has served in senior leadership roles for the last 26 years, including serving as CEO for over a decade.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Digital-First CFOs Turn Everyday Data Into 'Change-the-Business' Insights

Given the amount of data subscription services generate, the biggest challenge for a chief financial officer (CFO) is getting the data, reporting it and identifying actionable insights that can be shared with business partners. “I think CFO is a role that you’ve got to sort of have your foundation laid...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy