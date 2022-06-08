ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Indonesia's 2022 palm oil exports seen below 2021's 34 mln T -GAPKI

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) expects this year's exports of palm oil to be lower than the 34 million tonnes recorded in 2021, due to various policy changes this year, official Fadhil Hasan said on Wednesday. The country's production of palm oil in 2022...

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1 -Indonesia launches scheme to speed up palm oil exports

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia has launched an export acceleration scheme aimed at shipping at least 1 million tonnes of crude palm oil and derivatives following a recent export ban, according to a trade ministry regulation made public on Thursday. The regulation is effective immediately and the acceleration scheme...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Indonesia eases export rules further to 'flush out' palm oil stocks

* Exports allowed for non-members with $200/T fee -minister * Firms can ship 5 times domestic sales volume during 'transition' * Farmers struggling while refiners' inventory high * July exports could hit near 2.5 mln T if 'it goes well' -GAPKI (Adds industry group comments paragraphs 7-9, 11-12) By Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia is further easing rules to allow more companies to export palm oil, an official said on Friday, aiming to ease bottlenecks and swelling inventories caused by an export ban and regulatory changes implemented to maintain domestic supply. The world's top palm oil exporter allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban designed to boost cooking oil stocks and keeping runaway prices in check amid growing domestic discontent. But exports have been slow to restart, with confusion over procedural issues and new requirements for firms to join a government bulk cooking oil distribution programme, where a portion of their product goes to the domestic market before export permits can be granted. Companies that have not joined the programme, however, will still be allowed to ship palm oil, providing they pay a $200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday. Luhut said the latest concession was to "flush out" and reduce high palm oil inventories that have prevented refiners from buying more palm fruits from farmers, part of its new "acceleration programme". Indonesia aims to export at least 1 million tonnes of palm oil products by July 31 under the scheme. The easing is "a good step forward", an industry source said, adding the extra $200 charge was expensive and it remains to be seen how it would change exports. Companies eligible for the programme might take the opportunity to reduce stock, said Eddy Martono, secretary general of Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI). "Maybe their profits would be smaller, but it is better than keeping a full storage," he said. Luhut also said the government would also allow companies to export five times the amount of palm oil they have sold domestically during a "transition period". That compares with a previous three times ratio. The new export ratio and the acceleration scheme might help Indonesia exports near 2.5 million tonnes of palm oil in July, Eddy said, "if it goes well". Prior to the export ban, the country typically exported between 2.5 million and 3 million tonnes of palm oil per month. The finance ministry raised the maximum export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to $288 a tonne for when government reference prices are above $1,500 per tonne, a regulation document reviewed by Reuters on Friday showed. Previously the maximum export tax was $200 a tonne for when the CPO price was above $1,250. Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said on Tuesday that while the maximum export tax would be increased, the export levy would be slashed so that the combined ceiling for both would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne to encourage shipments. The reduction in the export levy has not yet been announced. Below are the changes to export tax rates for CPO ($ per tonne): CPO reference Pvs tax New tax rates price rates Up to 1,000 unchanged from pvs structure >1,000-1,050 93 124 >1,050-1,100 116 148 >1,100-1,150 144 178 >1,150-1,200 166 201 >1,200-1,250 183 220 >1,250-1,300 200 240 >1,300-1,350 250 >1,350-1,400 260 >1,400-1,450 270 >1,450-1,500 280 >1,500 288 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty and Tom Hogue)
Agriculture Online

Indonesia issues export permits for about 460,000 T palm oil -official

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia has issued export permits for about 460,000 tonnes of palm oil products as of June 9, Oke Nurwan, a senior trade ministry official said on Friday. The volume expanded from around 302,000 tonnes on Sunday. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy;...
Reuters

China May coal imports fall on weak demand -customs

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s coal imports fell in May after a strong rebound in the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, as cheap domestic sources and weak demand due to Beijing’s zero-COVID curbs dented appetite for overseas cargoes. China brought in 20.55 million tonnes in May, 2.3%...
Agriculture Online

Indonesia starts palm oil export acceleration scheme for at least 1 mln T

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia has launched an export acceleration scheme aimed at shipping at least 1 million tonnes of crude palm oil and some derivatives, according to a trade ministry regulation made public on Thursday. The regulation was signed on June 7 and is effective immediately. The scheme...
Agriculture Online

Malaysia to set up chicken 'stockpiles' to overcome shortages

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Thursday it will seek to stock up on chicken as part of measures to secure domestic supplies and control rising food prices, amid a ban on exports of the poultry. The Southeast Asian, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore...
Agriculture Online

Indonesia to allow more palm oil exports with extra charges-minister

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government will allow exporters that have not joined its bulk cooking oil distribution programme to ship palm oil by paying a $200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday. The move is part...
Agriculture Online

Feedmakers in Philippines buy 53,000 T corn, eye more -traders

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Feedmakers in the Philippines bought around 53,000 tonnes of corn, likely to be sourced from South America, in a recent deal and are likely to buy one more cargo, two Singapore-based traders said. The deal was signed at around $405-$410 a tonne, including cost and...
