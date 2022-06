This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is currently the 2nd most expensive single-family listing in Massachusetts. Cape Cod boasts the most expensive one, which I've attached below so that you can look at it after strolling through the gallery of photos for Rock Edge.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO