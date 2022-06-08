Here's an Official Look at the Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi and One Star

Y2K trends may be back, but Megan Fox is not here for it. In fact, just like the majority of us, she’s especially dreading the return of low-rise jeans. “If I had it my way, they wouldn’t come back,” she told Refinery29 about the return of the early aughts. She then elaborated on why low-rise jeans aren’t a practical all-day outfit. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at, I think every woman is like ‘I just ate lunch and I’m not going to be in these low-rise jeans and a crop top.’ It’s not an outfit to wear all day.”

