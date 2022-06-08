Here's an Official Look at the Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi and One Star

Los Angeles and Seoul-based Smokewear brand Sundae School is back with a new capsule for the Summer 2022 season. Dubbed “Rituals,” the range is all about finding inner peace while revisiting the label’s origins, from its first foray into Smokewear to its designs inspired by traditional Korean elements. “The Summer 2022 campaign was inspired by the transition of feeling lonely in a crowd to enlightenment after rituals. This feeling of social freedom is expressed through shooting this campaign from dawn to late afternoon, in order to visually portray literal enlightenment,” designer and campaign director Audrey Bark shared in a press release. Founder Dae Lim added: “This collection looks back to Sundae School’s first forays into Smokewear, with high-end, structured uniforms designed for recreational consumption and vibrant prints inspired by Korean culture and the ever-expanding fabric of Cannabis subculture.”
