Here's an Official Look at the Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi and One Star

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing early previews, Stussy and Converse have now unveiled an official look at their upcoming collaboration comprised of the Chuck 70 Hi and One Star models. Both kicks arrive in a classic black and white palette, with white topstitching details adding a touch of contrast. The...

hypebae.com

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” Releases Tomorrow

Denim on sneakers was once a rarity, but in recent years footwear brands have tried their best to execute the Canadian tuxedo look on footwear products. Collaborations with the likes of Levi’s and milder applications seen on Concepts’ Air Max 1 release has proven that jean fabric on kicks works just fine and dandy, but this Summer Jordan Brand is seeing the trend in the female sneakerhead community.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low

First seen in late October 2021, the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low is finally set to (re)release on Friday, May 20th. Inspired by the Far East, Edison Chen’s latest Jumpman-branded collaboration indulges in a clean “Black,” “Classic Jade” and “Fire Red” color palette. Textured uppers mostly boasts in a pitch-dark tone that allows for any and all contrasting hues and details to revel that much more in the spotlight. CLOT’s logo makes its way across the retro (and its packaging), while a number of heritage-driven touches land throughout the low-top Jordan 5‘s upper and sole unit.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

A New Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 13 sneaker is reportedly releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared mock-up imagery of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s possibly making its retail debut before year’s end. The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” features a white leather panel at the midfoot and is offset with a gray leather toebox as well as a...
APPAREL
Complex

All the Shoes on Display at Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 Exhibition

As we learned on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that was orchestrated by the late Virgil Abloh will be on full display at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn this week. The space, known as the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition, will be open to the public starting tomorrow, May 21 through May 31 and will showcase all 47 iterations of the French luxury fashion house’s collaborative Air Force 1s.
Hypebae

Here's Your First Look at Volume 2 of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Netflix has unveiled its first teaser image for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4. The new photo, depicted above, shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in what appears to be outside the ICBM silo in Nevada, implying she’s back in action after training with Dr. Brenner AKA papa.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Even Megan Fox Is Against the Return of Low-Rise Jeans

Y2K trends may be back, but Megan Fox is not here for it. In fact, just like the majority of us, she’s especially dreading the return of low-rise jeans. “If I had it my way, they wouldn’t come back,” she told Refinery29 about the return of the early aughts. She then elaborated on why low-rise jeans aren’t a practical all-day outfit. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at, I think every woman is like ‘I just ate lunch and I’m not going to be in these low-rise jeans and a crop top.’ It’s not an outfit to wear all day.”
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Reverse Mocha’ Collab Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have a new sneaker collab dropping soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Houston rapper and the sportswear brand’s forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” collab on Instagram yesterday along with new release info that points to the collab dropping in July. The images of the unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” collab that was shared by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

9 Beauty Brands Giving Back to the LGBTQ+ Community

Performative social media posts no longer cut it when showing solidarity. Thankfully, many beauty brands are stepping up to the plate this Pride Month to show their support. Brands are putting their money where their mouth is by launching campaigns for Pride and donating money to LGBTQ+ initiatives and nonprofits such as The Trevor Project, Marsha P. Johnson Institute and more. After all, what’s better than adding some much-needed joy into our beauty routines while supporting worthy causes?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Demi Lovato Announces Her Upcoming Album and Tour, 'HOLY FVCK'

Demi Lovato is officially back to her punk rock roots. The singer-slash-songwriter is getting ready to release her upcoming album, HOLY FVCK, and embark on a tour of the same name this summer. Lovato, who recently added she and her pronouns to her Instagram bio, revealed that HOLY FVCK is...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Anderson .Paak Celebrates Vans Partnership With a Free Show at London's House of Vans

In celebration of Anderson .Paak‘s new drop with Vans, the artist will be performing a free show at the House of Vans venue in London. .Paak was first announced as Vans’ first-ever global music ambassador back in 2020, with the partnership aiming to promote creative expression through music and design. Since the partnership began, both Vans and .Paak have released three product collections, and the artist sat as the lead judge for the brand’s emerging artist competition, Vans Musicians Wanted.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ronnie Fieg Teases Upcoming New Balance 990v4 Collab

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ronnie Fieg has another must-have New Balance sneaker collaboration coming soon. The Kith founder shared images of his forthcoming Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 990v4 collab on Instagram yesterday, a color scheme that appears to be inspired by the Japanese label United Arrows and Sons’ and the Boston-based sportswear brand’s acclaimed New Balance 997.5 collab that debuted in 2009. According to the Instagram caption, the shoe will be part of Kith’s 10-year anniversary...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Jennifer Lopez’s Effortless Money Piece Highlights Serve as the Perfect Summer Hairspo

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards to claim her Generation award, and it was the honey-blonde money piece highlights that also needed its own award. JLo always reigns supreme when it comes to sun-kissed golden brown tresses; however, these highlights were a bit more vibrant than her usual display of the color. Her colorists, Tracey Cunningham and Sean Metcalfe, crafted the striking hair color, creating Redken professional coloring products while hairstylist Chris Appleton slayed Lopez’s hair with soft and loose body waves.
HAIR CARE
Hypebae

Did Robert Pattinson Release a New Song?

Robert Pattinson fans might already know this, but for those of you who don’t, the actor can sing. Back in 2008, the star had two of his songs — “Never Think” and “Let Me Sign” — included in the Twilight soundtrack. While acting...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Lizzo Drops Single "Grrrls" Off Upcoming Album 'SPECIAL'

Lizzo is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album SPECIAL with another single release. Titled “Grrrls,” the track follows up on the viral tune “About Damn Time.”. Produced by Max Martin and Benny Blanco, “Grrrls” serves as a preview of Lizzo’s new album, which is...
MUSIC
Hypebae

Harry Styles' 'The Policeman' Has an Official Premiere Date

Amazon Prime Video has finally announced the release date of its highly-anticipated gay drama, My Policeman, starring Harry Styles. The film is based on Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name, which takes place in Brighton in the ’50s. The plot centers on a police officer named Tom Burgess (Styles) who makes a connection with schoolteacher Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin). However, after Tom encounters museum curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson), he becomes torn between both love interests.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Sundae School Finds Inner Peace in Summer 2022 "Rituals" Capsule

Los Angeles and Seoul-based Smokewear brand Sundae School is back with a new capsule for the Summer 2022 season. Dubbed “Rituals,” the range is all about finding inner peace while revisiting the label’s origins, from its first foray into Smokewear to its designs inspired by traditional Korean elements. “The Summer 2022 campaign was inspired by the transition of feeling lonely in a crowd to enlightenment after rituals. This feeling of social freedom is expressed through shooting this campaign from dawn to late afternoon, in order to visually portray literal enlightenment,” designer and campaign director Audrey Bark shared in a press release. Founder Dae Lim added: “This collection looks back to Sundae School’s first forays into Smokewear, with high-end, structured uniforms designed for recreational consumption and vibrant prints inspired by Korean culture and the ever-expanding fabric of Cannabis subculture.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Billie Honors Pride Month With "Hair Stories" Campaign

In celebration of Pride Month, Billie has released its own campaign titled “Hair Stories.”. The photo series stars five individuals from the queer community who speak about how they uniquely embrace their body hair and how it is a form of positive self-expression and identity. “Color brings me immense joy. I feel like I’m more myself when I’m like this than any other way,” Jasmin Prophete said. “It’s nice to have that contrast of being bald but also having little bit of hair because… drama,” Brielle Jenkins explained. Meanwhile, Jostyn Ferreira touched upon shaving and its trivial notion behind it. “You don’t have to shave to be a woman. You don’t have to shave to be beautiful. I want to show that hairy women like me do exist in this world,” she expressed.
HAIR CARE

