ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

In honor of World Oceans Day here are five brands that are making waves

By Melia Grasska
Upworthy
Upworthy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oL6L_0g409Lnm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iv3F_0g409Lnm00

Oceans are essential to life on our planet. They produce more than half of the world’s oxygen as well as ingredients used in cancer-fighting medicines. And they are also just plain beautiful! Summers wouldn’t be the same without a wade through waves and watching dolphins jump in the distance.

But our oceans are in trouble. Single-serve plastics and pollution threaten them and the estimated 1.6 million species that call them home. Fortunately, there are things you can do to help.

By supporting brands with ocean-forward initiatives and cutting back on single-serve plastics, you can make a huge difference in preventing damage to our oceans and the species that live within them.

In honor of World Oceans Day, we’re showcasing five brands that not only make awesome products, but help create a more sustainable future by protecting our seas. Whether they’re removing ocean impact plastics or offering longer-lasting alternatives to single-serve necessities, each of these brands is making a major splash. Let’s dive in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcNkZ_0g409Lnm00

1. GOT BAG . The cat is out of the gotbag, or at least that’s part of this brand’s mission. By collecting plastic from our oceans, coastal waterways, mangrove forests and the delta areas of nearby rivers and using new, innovative recycling technologies, GOT BAG has developed a line of super stylish and sustainable backpacks made of ocean-impact plastic! The company works with a network of more than 2,500 Indonesian fishermen who catch plastic waste as bycatch. The plastics are then removed from the ocean and coastal areas, cleaned and recycled, then ground up and processed into high-quality yarn and polyester fabric. GOT BAG turns trash into treasure by creating lightweight, durable, fashion-forward backpacks, bags and accessories that are not only great for everyday use, but recycle roughly 9.9 pounds of ocean-impact plastic per product! To date, GOT BAG has recovered and recycled nearly 1 million pounds of plastic from oceans and other waterways. From June 8 to June 14, get a 20% discount on the entire GOT BAG assortment , while the brand plants five mangroves in Indonesia for every product sold.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBMlF_0g409Lnm00

2. G95. The G95 Oceanshield is a modern response to a modern problem. It’s no secret that single-use masks have become a big pollutant including winding up floating in our waterways or washed ashore on our beaches. With the G95 Oceanshield single-use mask, everything from the ear straps to the nose guard to the state-of-the-art filtration system is made from plant-based materials that and will completely biodegrade within 90 days! Or you can send your Oceanshield mask back to G95 free of charge and the company will recycle the masks for you, so they don’t end up where they shouldn’t and can be reprocessed and reused.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmeeI_0g409Lnm00

3. Package Free . A brand that truly lives up to the name, Package Free provides plastic-free versions of the products we all use daily, including laundry detergent, refillable body lotions, compostable cat litter bags and refillable cleaning supplies. It also offers recycling services for difficult-to-recycle produces such as certain packaging materials, electronics and plastics.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaAVS_0g409Lnm00

4. SeaVees . Sea the change with these super stylish and comfortable shoes! One dollar from every pair of shoes in the collection goes to SeaTrees, a nonprofit that works to restore blue carbon coastal ecosystems and ocean health globally. The company also works with Un Mar de Colores , an organization that helps bring future generations of historically marginalized youths to the sport of surfing. And while they can’t yet let you walk on water, they do just fine in the sand—we’ve checked!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCWTQ_0g409Lnm00

5. Lollygag. Run, don’t walk but lollygag over to this site! Lollygag makes replacing single-serve plastics with unique and environmentally sound alternatives a walk in the park! Try the reusable travel flatware, chic cloth napkins, Swedish drying cloths and silicon straws with their own carrying cases.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch: What to Know About the Floating Islands of Trash

The Pacific Ocean has been accumulating trash for decades, which has turned into two large, floating islands of garbage. The entire patch covers hundreds of thousands of square miles and is known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The pervasive vortices of human-made garbage damage marine life, as well as the environment, and can even exacerbate human-caused climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

OMG, Airbnb now has an 'OMG!' category... and here are 10 of the most amazing rentals it lists, from a 'clothing optional' yacht in Texas to a cow-shaped caravan in Suffolk

A new filter on Airbnb allows adventurous travellers to find only the most weird and wonderful stays. The aptly named OMG! filter reveals breathtaking homes, boats, and kooky cabins that are available to rent, from a 'very romantic' bamboo retreat in Bali to a mushroom-shaped hut in Thailand, and from a guitar-shaped house in South Korea to a converted missile silo in New Mexico and a cow-shaped caravan in Suffolk.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#World Oceans Day#Plastic Waste#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Packaging#Indonesian
Upworthy

World’s largest plant discovered in Australia. It stretches 112 miles and is at least 4500 years old.

The world's biggest plant has been discovered in the shallow waters off the coast of Western Australia, according to researchers from The University of Western Australia and Flinders University. The sprawling seagrass, a marine flowering plant known as Posidonia australis, reportedly stretches for more than 112 miles (180 kilometers) and is at least 4,500 years old. Speaking to CNN, Elizabeth Sinclair–a senior research fellow at the School of Biological Sciences and Oceans Institute at The University of Western Australia—revealed that the plant was discovered in the shallow, sun-drenched waters of Shark Bay, a wilderness area protected as a World Heritage site.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Stinky seaweed is clogging Caribbean beaches – but a New Zealand solution could turn it into green power and fertiliser

Rotting seaweed has plagued the Caribbean for more than 10 years – but our research shows how we could clean up beaches and emissions at the same time, by turning what’s now rubbish into renewable electricity and fertiliser. Pelagic sargassum is a brown seaweed that floats at the surface of oceans, particularly in the Atlantic. Over the last decade, unprecedented amounts of this seaweed have washed up on coastlines of the Caribbean region, Gulf of Mexico, United States and West Africa, triggering human health concerns and negatively impacting the environment and economy. Recent satellite images have spotted more sargassum at sea...
ENVIRONMENT
Seacoast Current

1,000 Pound Great White Named ‘Ironbound’ is Swimming Along the Maine Coast

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Well, he made it to Maine. His name is Ironbound and he's an enormous great white shark weighing nearly 1,000 pounds and over 12 feet long. OCEARCH tracks him, as they do many great whites, and whenever Ironbound's fin surfaces above the water, his location pings.
MAINE STATE
Smithonian

A Yellow Submarine Explores the Depths of the Panamanian Pacific

After almost 30 hours of sailing from Panama City, the M/V Argo, with six researchers and two science communicators on board, stopped near the fifth parallel: a few meters from the line that divides Panamanian and Colombian waters. A long underwater mountain range shared by both countries rose from the sea floor, one of its peaks directly below the ship, at a depth of about 130 meters. The Colombian side of the seamount had been explored before, but the Panamanian side had not. The scientific expedition led by marine ecologist Héctor Guzmán from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and MigraMar, and with researchers from Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia and Panama, would be the first to do so.
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
a-z-animals.com

The 8 Largest Sharks lurking off the United States Coast

Sharks are present in all the world’s oceans, whether we are aware of them or not! From the warm waters of Hawaii to the cold depths of Alaska, these fish are some of the most common in the ocean. The United States is home to a lot of coastlines and, subsequently, a lot of sharks. Today, we are going to be looking at some of the largest sharks that can be found off the coast and find out exactly where they live. Let’s discover: The 8 largest sharks lurking off the United States Coast!
ALASKA STATE
Discovery

Panama has Hundreds of Islands, Each More Beautiful than the Last

Amazingly – and uniquely – some of the islands are Caribbean, some are Pacific, and some lie near the entrance to the Panama Canal. The San Blas Islands, also known as Guna Yala, feature white sand and waving palm trees with turquoise water. They’re the epitome of a paradisiacal tropical island. They are also home to the Guna people, Latin America’s first indigenous group to gain autonomy, meaning that their traditional way of life is still very much intact on these islands.
TRAVEL
Upworthy

These baby penguins are thriving with a little help from adorable stuffed animal surrogates

Sometimes you need a helping hand to have the best possible start. That's what's happening with five baby Humboldt penguins at the ZSL London Zoo in England. Zookeepers have stepped in to help care for the newest inhabitants of the zoo's Penguin Beach after it was discovered their parents were struggling a little. The keepers have become the penguins' parents, hand-rearing the little penguins in the zoo's nursery.
ANIMALS
AccuWeather

Dangerous jellyfish population is booming in Hawaii, new study finds

The venomous jellyfish, which can be difficult to spot in the water, shut down a famous beach recently and researchers believe they know where the dangerous creatures have been making their homes. One of nature's most dangerous sea creatures, known as the box jellyfish, is taking over popular beaches along...
HAWAII STATE
InsideHook

Your Shipping Container Is at the Bottom of the Ocean. Now What?

If you live near the water, you may well have seen massive cargo ships carrying numerous shipping containers on their way to — or coming from — ports all over the world. In an increasingly interconnected world, that kind of international trade is ubiquitous, but not without its issues. To begin with, sometimes shipping containers don’t actually make it to their intended destinations, and instead, end up on the ocean floor. All of which begs the question: what happens next?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

Winemakers are aging bottles underwater. The result is delicious

In 1998, divers in the cold Baltic Sea discovered thousands of bottles of Champagne that had sunk deep down in a Swedish schooner, which was wrecked by a German U-Boat in 1916. When the divers brought some of these bottles back up to the surface, the first thing everyone wanted to know was if it was even drinkable. After popping a few corks, wine experts discovered that not only was the Champagne unspoiled, it was surprisingly delicious.
DRINKS
Upworthy

Upworthy

96K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy