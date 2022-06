Bats and pangolins aren't the only wild animals harboring novel coronaviruses. Rodents like rats, mice, and voles can also carry viruses that are sometimes capable of jumping over to our own species. Among Sweden's red-backed bank voles (Myodes glareolus), researchers have now identified a widespread and common coronavirus they've called the Grimsö virus, after the location of its discovery. We don't know whether the newly found virus is in any way dangerous to humans; nevertheless, the findings are a good reminder of why we need to monitor wildlife viruses, especially those carried by animals that live in close proximity to us. "We still do...

4 DAYS AGO