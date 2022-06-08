ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

USS Oklahoma sailor laid to rest at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12B4Q7_0g407qE100

A sailor who died while serving on the USS Oklahoma in WWII was laid to rest at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl on Monday, June 6.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

All gates reopened at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following ‘security incident’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam have reopened all gates following a “security incident” on Thursday morning. According to officials, a military working dog alerted on a civilian contractor’s vehicle that was entering the Halawa gate during a routine inspection around 7:45 a.m. However, upon further inspection, officials did not find anything of concern.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

HART: Residents could be riding the Honolulu rail by the end of 2022

But the proposal continues to get push back from Central and Leeward Oahu residents who feel they're being left out. Plan to cut rail route short gains traction with the feds but concern remains over inflation. Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST. |. The rail authority says their...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

King Kamehameha being taught to children around the world

HONOLULU (KHON2) – For 150 years, King Kamehameha Day celebrates the father of the Hawaiian Kingdom mainly within the Hawaiian Islands.  But now, a new partnership between Hawaii and a children’s educational application showcases Hawaiian history and culture with families across the globe. ABCmouse is a digital early-learning academy for children ages two through eight […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Get ready for andagi! The Okinawan Festival is back in person this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of the Okinawan Festival being held remotely, this year’s festival is set to be back in person over the Labor Day weekend. The event, celebrating its 40th anniversary, will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center. The Okinawan Festival celebrates the Okinawan culture...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Oklahoma#Laid To Rest#Sailor#The Uss Oklahoma
KHON2

Big Island officials report helicopter crash with six passengers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaii County officials, a tourism helicopter reportedly crashed in a lava field near South Point on Wednesday. Officials claimed a 50-year-old male pilot and an 18-year-old female are in serious condition out of the six passengers that were on board. Four passengers were reported to be ambulatory. Initial reports said […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s how to beat the long lines at these city refuse centers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Headed to the dump? The city has set up new cameras at the Waianae and Waipahu waste drop-off locations so residents can monitor the best times to drop off their trash without having to wait in line. Mayor Rick Blangiardi and City Councilmember Brandon Elefante announced on...
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

No findings after bomb threat reported at Honolulu Airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, officials said a verbal bomb threat was made in a terminal at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. According to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety, the threat was reported at around 10:46 a.m. Airport Sheriffs searched the area with their explosives K9 team but there were no findings. Terminal operations […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KHON2

Fort Street guard murder suspect pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Court documents stated that murder suspect Razi White has pleaded not guilty in the murder investigation of a Fort Street mall security guard. The incident occurred on Tuesday night on May 3 when Michael Stubbs was hit in the head with a water flask while he was on the job at Pioneer […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Victim punched through open vehicle window in Halawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a male suspect punched a victim through an open vehicle window on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. in Halawa. Officers were able to positively identify the suspect and arrest him by 5:25 p.m. The 41-year-old suspect was placed under arrest […]
HONOLULU, HI
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona lands commitment from 3-star Hawaii LB Kamuela Kaaihue

Arizona’s hard push to re-establish its Polynesian pipeline was evident in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as with some of the players it added in the offseason from the NCAA transfer portal. The 2023 recruiting class is following suit, with 3-star Hawaii linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue committing to the...
ARIZONA STATE
KHON2

Expert: Residents with broken elevator deserve lower rent

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waikiki apartment building with a broken elevator for two months has residents asking the landlord to lower the rent. But they said that the request has been ignored. So what can tenants do? KHON2 spoke with a legal expert to find out. “My real worry is if I fall backward,” said […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4

(KITV4) -- In Case You Missed It: Here are four stories from around Hawaii that you need to know from Tuesday, June 7, 2022, along with your Aloha Wednesday Forecast. Honolulu store charging recycling fee for unrecyclable items. A Honolulu woman discovered a popular pharmacy chain in the islands was...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy