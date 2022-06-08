USS Oklahoma sailor laid to rest at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in almost 10 years, the Ford Island Control Center is now open to visitors after a major $7 million renovation. The new “Top of the Tower” guided tour allows for 12-person groups to take a trip to the top of the control center and observe the 360-degree view from above.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO