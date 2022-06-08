USS Oklahoma sailor laid to rest at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
A sailor who died while serving on the USS Oklahoma in WWII was laid to rest at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl on Monday, June 6.
