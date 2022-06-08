ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Chuck Smith says Lorenzo Carter will have a lot of pressure on him to perform

By Eric Slaughter, Dukes Bell
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjZNg_0g407l3c00

After years of hoping and wishing, many Atlanta Falcons fans were highly delighted when the franchise drafted two players from the University of Georgia (Justin Shaffer, John FitzPatrick) in this year’s NFL Draft.

However, although the Falcons have not been quick to draft many former Bulldogs out of college, they have in past few years brought in a few ex-UGA players as free agents. (Todd Gurley ‘20, Shawn Williams ‘21)

The latest former Bulldog to find his way to Flowery Branch is Lorenzo Carter.

After a stellar career in Athens, Carter was drafted by the New York Giants in the 2018 draft. (3 rd round, 66 th pick)

After four seasons with the Giants, Carter finished his stint with only 14.5 career sacks.

Although his best numbers were last season, when he started 14 games and recorded a career high 5.0 sacks, Carter is hoping that a fresh start in Atlanta will produce better results.

When Dukes & Bell asked pass rush expert Chuck Smith his thoughts on Carter, Smith replied by saying, “I think Lorenzo has great upside, but you have to show some consistency.”

“You come in this year with a lot of pressure on you” explained Smith when referring to Carter playing on a one-year contract for the Falcons.

If Carter can show the potential many envisioned from him when he left Georgia, he could be rewarded with a big contract at seasons end.

“He’s gonna go as hard as he can, because he knows the big picture could be a big payday” emphasized Smith, when explaining Carter’s motivation to play well for the Falcons in 2022.

For Lorenzo Carter, will this be his second act in the NFL or his final act?

Download the full conversation with Chuck Smith and Dukes & Bell by clicking the link above

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Linebacker Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Dallas Cowboys reserve linebacker Devante Bond suffered a serious knee injury during earlier OTAs. The 28-year-old veteran will miss the entirety of the 2022 season after he undergoes surgery this offseason, per multiple sources. Bond was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flowery Branch, GA
State
New York State
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
NBC Sports

Falcons using Feleipe Franks as a “hybrid” player

The Falcons still list Feleipe Franks as a quarterback on their online roster, but coach Arthur Smith said Thursday that Franks is a “hybrid” player. Franks signed as an undrafted college free agent out of Arkansas in 2021 and played nine games, with three rushes for 6 yards. He is working at tight end after also getting some work there last season and as an H-back on the punting team.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#The University Of Georgia#Nfl Draft#Bulldogs#The New York Giants#Dukes Bell
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy