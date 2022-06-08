Chuck Smith says Lorenzo Carter will have a lot of pressure on him to perform

After years of hoping and wishing, many Atlanta Falcons fans were highly delighted when the franchise drafted two players from the University of Georgia (Justin Shaffer, John FitzPatrick) in this year’s NFL Draft.

However, although the Falcons have not been quick to draft many former Bulldogs out of college, they have in past few years brought in a few ex-UGA players as free agents. (Todd Gurley ‘20, Shawn Williams ‘21)

The latest former Bulldog to find his way to Flowery Branch is Lorenzo Carter.

After a stellar career in Athens, Carter was drafted by the New York Giants in the 2018 draft. (3 rd round, 66 th pick)

After four seasons with the Giants, Carter finished his stint with only 14.5 career sacks.

Although his best numbers were last season, when he started 14 games and recorded a career high 5.0 sacks, Carter is hoping that a fresh start in Atlanta will produce better results.

When Dukes & Bell asked pass rush expert Chuck Smith his thoughts on Carter, Smith replied by saying, “I think Lorenzo has great upside, but you have to show some consistency.”

“You come in this year with a lot of pressure on you” explained Smith when referring to Carter playing on a one-year contract for the Falcons.

If Carter can show the potential many envisioned from him when he left Georgia, he could be rewarded with a big contract at seasons end.

“He’s gonna go as hard as he can, because he knows the big picture could be a big payday” emphasized Smith, when explaining Carter’s motivation to play well for the Falcons in 2022.

For Lorenzo Carter, will this be his second act in the NFL or his final act?



