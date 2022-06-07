ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A single-cell lung atlas of complement genes identifies the mesothelium and epithelium as prominent sources of extrahepatic complement proteins

By Neha Chaudhary
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo understand functional duality of the complement system in host defense and lung injury, a more comprehensive view of its localized production in the lung, and the impact of age on complement production are essential. Here, we explored the expression of complement genes through computational analysis of preexisting single cell RNA...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus

Scientists have injected the first human patient with a new cancer-killing virus. The virus, known as Vaxinia, has seen successful tests in animals. However, the true test of its efficacy begins with this new clinical trial. Scientists just injected a human with a cancer-killing virus. It’s easy to hear the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Higher fish consumption may be associated with increased melanoma risk: study

Eating higher levels of fish, including tuna and non-fried fish, appears to be associated with a greater risk of malignant melanoma, suggests a large study of US adults published in Cancer Causes & Control. Eunyoung Cho, the corresponding author said: "Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the U.S....
SCIENCE
IFLScience

New Cancer Therapy Results In 100% Remission In All Patients, Surprising Scientists

A new cancer therapy that targets a "shield" that protects tumors from the immune system has surprised scientists by causing all trial participants to go into complete remission, representing what is claimed to be the first time such success has been found. The therapy prevented participants with advanced rectal cancer from needing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or surgery to remove large parts of their colon, changing – and possibly saving – their lives.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

A Tiny Change in Jab Strategy Might Reduce COVID-19 Vaccine Fatigue, Mouse Study Finds

First there's weakness and throbbing in the arm muscles that take on the immune-teaching chemicals. Then the fatigue and aches spread until your whole body is complaining. It turns out those of us who experience this reaction to the COVID-19 vaccines have markers in our blood that indicate a more active immune response, but a new mouse study has hinted at a simple way to reduce this reaction, while still maintaining the vaccine's vital impact.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory T Cell#Epithelium#Atlases#Mesothelium#Rna#C5#C1q#Human
BGR.com

Scientists may have identified a key biological marker in psychopaths

Scientists may have discovered a biological way to tell the difference between psychopaths and non-psychopathic people. The biological marker is essentially a difference in the way that certain parts of the brain form in psychopathic persons. As a result of this research, they now believe the size of a person’s striatum could be a psychopathic marker to help identify people with psychopathic tendencies.
SCIENCE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Scientists Want To Open 830-Million-Year-Old Crystal With Potential Life Inside

Scientists recently announced the tantalizing discovery of ancient prokaryotic and algal cells – which may potentially still be alive – inside an 830-million-year-old rock salt crystal. Now, the researchers have spoken a little bit more about their recent study and suggested they have plans to crack open the crystal in the hope of revealing whether this ancient life is truly still alive.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Parasite that controls cat minds may infect billions of people. The clue is in their eyes.

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don't have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans.
ANIMALS
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Type 2 Diabetes Drug Mounjaro, Which Is Also Associated With Weight Loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), as an addition to diet and exercise. The drug, manufactured by Eli Lilly, improved blood sugar more effectively than the other diabetes therapies that were included in the clinical studies that were the basis for its approval, according to the FDA statement, released on May 13.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows strong link between COVID-19 and worsening mental health

The past two years have caused widespread disruption, anxiety, loss and grief worldwide—but a new University of Otago, Christchurch, study has identified a concerning link between ongoing COVID‑19 disruption and worsening mental health for those most at risk. The international study, involving hundreds of New Zealanders, has sparked...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy