A single-cell lung atlas of complement genes identifies the mesothelium and epithelium as prominent sources of extrahepatic complement proteins

First there's weakness and throbbing in the arm muscles that take on the immune-teaching chemicals. Then the fatigue and aches spread until your whole body is complaining. It turns out those of us who experience this reaction to the COVID-19 vaccines have markers in our blood that indicate a more active immune response, but a new mouse study has hinted at a simple way to reduce this reaction, while still maintaining the vaccine's vital impact.

