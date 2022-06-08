ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal Gets A Full Virtual Currency License In Crypto Push

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0IpY_0g407flG00

Payments company PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL has converted its conditional virtual currency license into a full-fledged “BitLicense.”

What Happened: According to a report from CoinDesk on Wednesday, PayPal has been awarded an official virtual currency license from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

PayPal is one of the 20 recipients to receive the official license which allows businesses to have well-regulated access to the New York marketplace through partnerships and licensed firms.

"The NYDFS’ leadership has been critical in enabling PayPal to continue to responsibly provide greater inclusion and access to our customers," said PayPal SVP of Regulatory and Customer Compliance Andrea Donkor to CoinDesk.

Earlier today, the payments firm announced it would allow users to transfer their Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and other cryptocurrency holdings to off-chain external wallets.

PayPal first enabled cryptocurrency purchases on its platform in October 2020 and has since been actively integrating more options to make crypto more accessible to its user base.

The company let users buy crypto for as little as $1 and raised its purchase limit to $100,000 per week. It also partnered with Coinbase Global Inc COIN to enable debit card cryptocurrency purchases on the exchange with PayPal-linked bank accounts.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was trading at $30,319, up 2.73% over the last 24 hours.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Energy Stock Is Too Expensive

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes NRG Energy, Inc. NRG and recommended buying the stock. Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is too expensive, he said: "We’ve got better stocks." Cramer said he doesn’t know about Sportradar Group AG SRAD. The "Mad Money"...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cruise Prices Are Falling: Is It Still Too Early To Buy Carnival, Royal Caribbean & Norwegian Stock?

Cruise stock investors haven’t gotten the rebound they were hoping for in 2022 on the heels of a horrendous 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora said Wednesday that 2023 is now looking like an increasingly difficult environment for Carnival Corp. CCL, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH as well.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum And 'Dozens Of Others' To Be Classified As Commodities, According To New Crypto Legislation

A major element of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act introduced to the U.S. Senate today is the classification of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and a plethora of cryptocurrencies as commodities. Over the past few days, a leaked version of the bill raised eyebrows, in particular, the status and under whom the jurisdiction of these cryptocurrencies will be.
CONGRESS & COURTS
