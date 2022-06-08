ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County Sheriff’s race: Villanueva likely headed for runoff against Luna

By Travis Schlepp, Kareen Wynter
 2 days ago

Early results are in for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office race and it appears Sheriff Alex Villanueva will head into a November runoff election after failing to secure more than 50% of the vote. His opponent is likely to be former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

As of Wednesday morning, Luna had managed to bring home the most votes among the crowded field of challengers seeking to unseat the current sheriff, who frequently made unwanted headlines during his first term as the county’s highest law enforcement official.

The early results showed that Luna, the only candidate in the field with no previous ties to the Sheriff’s Department, was able to drum up enough support to stand out among the crowded pack. Luna’s distinguished career as a law enforcement administrator earned him praise both in and out of the police community, which led to him receiving a coveted endorsement from the Los Angeles Times .

As Tuesday rolled into Wednesday, Luna led the way among challengers with 24.53% of the vote, followed by LASD Lieutenant Eric Strong with 12.5% and LAX Police Chief Cecil Rhambo with 7.57%. Villanueva lead all vote-getters with 34.38%, but he’ll likely face an uphill battle in November once the crowd of challengers thins.

California primary election results 2022

Villanueva’s first term as Sheriff saw him clash with members of the media, as well as the L.A. County Board of Supervisors which oversees his department’s multi-billion dollar budget.

Elected in 2018 as a Democrat, Villanueva has drawn intense scrutiny during his tenure for his handling of accusations of deputy gangs among his staff, as well as recent allegations of covering up a use-of-force incident at the San Fernando Courthouse in March 2021. Villanueva has claimed that the Department has snuffed out any gang activity within its ranks and has denied covering up the courthouse incident.

Despite the many controversies, Villanueva has delivered on some of his early promises as a candidate. Under his leadership, the Sheriff’s Department has restricted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from accessing the county jails, and he was successful in bringing body cameras to deputies in the field.

Still, his four years as sheriff led to much opposition in political and government oversight circles, resulting in eight candidates throwing their names in the ring to unseat him.

Now the focus turns to Nov. 8 where Villanueva will hope to stave off a challenge from a now-united front as Luna looks to gather up support from his recent competitors. It seems unlikely that many of Villanueva’s departed challengers will be endorsing him, meaning the message from his critics seems clear: Anyone but Villanueva .

For a complete list of election returns across Los Angeles and L.A. County, click here .

KTLA

Fast-food workers strike in downtown L.A. for better working conditions

Fast-food workers across California, including in downtown Los Angeles, are protesting Thursday against unsafe working conditions. They say they are seeking a voice in advancing industry-wide health, wage and safety standards through AB 257, a landmark bill to protect and empower the state’s fast-food workforce.  Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on June 9, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. City and County election results 2022

California’s primary will be held on June 7, 2022, and voters in Los Angeles City and County are deciding on a new mayor, city attorney, city council members and a new county sheriff and county supervisors. Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT and you can check back here for live election results from the Associated […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

