Students from Atlanta Public Schools can get paid $11 per hour if they sign up to work as apprentices in cafeterias for the summer. The available locations are Harper Archer Elementary School, Coan Middle School, The B.E.S.T. Academy, M. Agnes Jones Elementary School and Ralph J. Bunche Middle School. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and ready to work at least four hours per day on Monday through Friday from June 13 until June 30. cbs46.com.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO