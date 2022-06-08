ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Ross beat the best, hopes taste of success helps it build for future

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHWyZ_0g405yMF00

This is not a story of what could have been, but one of what almost was.

Fremont Ross was eliminated by Findlay via a sectional walk off.

It was one strike away from beating Findlay in seven innings in the regular season, before falling in extra innings. The Little Giants beat Toledo St. John's once and Toledo Central Catholic in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference.

They topped Bellevue and Holland Springfield.

"Our conference is stacked with talent," King said. "We competed. We had opportunities to beat Findlay in two of the three games. With St. Francis, we were right there. We played with Central Catholic both times. St. John's.

"Out of conference, we lost to Perkins 2-0 in extra innings. They're in a regional semifinal. We competed with some top-notch talent teams. We have top-notch talent, but we have to string hits together on the days we pitch well.

"Hopefully, with experience and added maturity, we'll be able to figure out how to win games."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLHon_0g405yMF00

The Little Giants (11-12, 4-10) won nine of their first 10 games.

"We were one pitch away from that 10th win," King said of Findlay. "We hit well early in the season. We hit well later too, but right at people. St. John's was coming off the final four last year. We beat them at their place

"First game of the year. Extra innings. We haven't beat St. John's in seven years. That was a great way to start."

Nick Pearson helped Ross beat St. John's and added a walk-off single of his own against Central Catholic.

"Owen [Wright] was in a pitcher's duel," King said. "Dylan [Wright] was aggressive to third on a bunt. Central Catholic is another it's been a long time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlRlJ_0g405yMF00

Ross shifts to the Northern Lakes League after one last season in the TRAC.

"We should have nine guys returning," King said. "A lot of them played as sophomores. We had guys come up as juniors this year from junior varsity last year and step up. Beating quality opponents with some top guys back builds that confidence and experience to have the mindset we can compete and get to the top half of the league, instead of the middle of the pack."

Senior Owen Wright struck out 61 and walked 19 in 52 1/3 innings. His ERA was was below 1.00.

He was first-team all-conference and District 9. He's the third Little Giants player since Aaron Opelt in 2006 and King in 2008 on the roster for the Augusta All-Ohio Series.

For the top 100 in the state, players are nominated by their district. Wright was initially an alternate, before taking one of two sports for the Northwest.

The game is June 22 at Ohio State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mie6h_0g405yMF00

Freshman Karson Kayden, Mason Durnwald and Hondo Melchor shined at times. Freshman Braylon Schneider would have contributed, but missed the season with an injury.

Dylan Wright and Josh Ross are also in the mix of arms. Dylan was second-team all-conference and first-team District 9.

"Guys stepped up, but it's hard to juggle all those pieces," King said. "The pitching staff did a good job getting ahead early in counts and trusting the defense to make plays. Owen strikes out 60 batters a season.

"That doesn't mean the rest of the staff have to be the same type of pitcher. They understand their strengths."

Kayden was out the second half of the season with an injury. Senior Micah Olvera, who bats third, missed three weeks and Melchor missed time as well.

Brayden Guhn, Durnwald and Melchor were honorable mention all-conference. Guhn was second-team District 9 and Durwald and Melchor were honorable mention.

Scout Mosser, Marcus Overmyer, Tyler Binder, Cole Von Eitzen and Pearson are also seniors.

"We thought our pitching staff would be our strength," King said. "It was. We hit enough to be competitive, not put teams away. We played a lot of one-run and three-run games. We want to improve not taking our foot off the pedal to put teams away.

"We need to be more consistent. We did better with runners in scoring position early in the season but it was taking longer into games to get guys in scoring position. We started swinging at bad pitches early in counts.

"We need to have a better approach, even after a loss."

There's also confidence on defense.

"It was a roller coaster," King said. "The first half we were going down the hill full of momentum, enjoying the ride. The next half, we were going up the hill and you're never making it back to the top. We'll try to learn from what made us successful in the first half and build.

"We need to have a better approach. Don't let errors pile up. If we stay healthy and get back to work in the offseason, we have a great chance to be successful."

Could have and almost often go together. Not always.

Ross almost finished with eight wins or more in the TRAC. Almost is a better building block because it demonstrates achievement, especially if you learn from it rather than let it beat you up.

"It was one of the more mentally tough groups we've had," King said. "They're more mentally resilient than I am. I was up at night thinking about it and they were there the next day ready to play. That makes the game fun."

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Ross beat the best, hopes taste of success helps it build for future

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Wallace scheduled to race at Limaland

LIMA — Racing returns Friday night to Limaland Motorsports Park with the running of the Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial. Among those scheduled to compete is former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace along with the Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invaders, the Northwest Physical Therapy DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ross, OH
City
Findlay, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Fremont, OH
Sports
Findlay, OH
Sports
City
Fremont, OH
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
OHIO STATE
Beacon

Ohio Bike Week wraps up

Billed as “10 Days of Rockin’ and Ridin,” Ohio Bike Week wrapped up on Saturday in Sandusky. Photographer Michele S. Hallier shared her excellent photos of the crowds of motorcycles parked downtown. All around Vacationland its was easy to hear the roar of small groups of motorcycle riders roaming the highways and byways by day, and enjoying the nightly block parties and concerts in downtown Sandusky after dark. From rides around the countryside to poker and dice runs — and even sorties to the Lake Erie Islands — bikers enjoyed some wonderful weather and the camaraderie of the annual biker bash!
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Ross
Person
Nick Pearson
The Lima News

Elida hires new high school principal

ELIDA — At the Elida School Board meeting Justin Firks was introduced as the new high school principal coming from Bethel Local Schools where he had served the last three years as superintendent. He has been a superintendent for the last seven years but was looking to get back to a building administrator’s position. Firks started his administrative career at Fort Loramie as a middle school/high school principal. From there he moved to Fort Recovery serving four years as superintendent and then to Bethel and now to Elida.
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
themirrornewspaper.com

Getting To Know The Owners Of Maumee’s New Uptown Restaurant

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Shawn and Megan McClellan, the founders and owners of the popular Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Bar in Maumee, are ready to branch out and create a second new restaurant in their hometown. The McClellans signed a 15-year lease with the city...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Local family donates 'Family Feud' winnings to charities

TOLEDO, Ohio — At one point, Steve Kahan thought his daughter Emily was crazy to think their family would be on TV. Fast forward one year later, the family is giving back some of their game show winnings to the Toledo community. The Kahans, of Sylvania, are donating $10,000 to Cherry Street Mission Ministries on Monroe Street in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Giants#Ohio State#Toledo Central Catholic
cleweekend.com

Jet Express Island Port features bar, entertainment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - When you think of Jet Express, visions of the high-speed catamaran slicing through the waters of Lake Erie on its way to Put-in-Bay probably come to mind. The long-time “fastest way to Put-in-Bay” is an iconic summertime sight when visiting the Lake Erie Shores and...
CLEVELAND, OH
sent-trib.com

A taste of Myles in Tomato Bread

LIME CITY —The big easy smile from Becky Ramirez, as she removed her Tomato Bread from the oven, shows her love for cooking and sharing good food. “This is based on the Myles Pizza recipe, with a few changes. Their tomato bread was a favorite,” she said. “It’s just delicious and it’s so fun to make. I make it three or four times a year, when I get a hunger for it. Bowling Green was my stomping ground, back in the day.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Three veterans from BG enter Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

Three veterans from Bowling Green were enshrined in the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame this week. They are Mary Hanna, David Ridenour, and David Chilson (posthumously). David Chilson earned both a master’s and doctoral degree from Bowling Green State University. After a lengthy and distinguished military career, he retired as a captain from the Naval Reserve in 1996. Chilson also was a professor of computer science at BGSU from 1978 until his retirement in 2009.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

Mayfly swarm detected on weather radar over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year again!. Mayflies are beginning to hatch and emerge from the depths of Lake Erie. Swarms of the pesky insect were dense enough overnight to be detected on weather radar over the lake. The chief meteorologist for 19 News affiliate WTVG...
SCIENCE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Deshaun Watson lawsuit tells of ‘aggressive encounter’

**Warning: Some may find the information contained in the lawsuit disturbing HOUSTON (WJW) – The 24th lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct during a massage. Attorney Tony Buzbee filed the lawsuit on behalf of Katy Williams Monday in Harris County District Court in Houston, Texas. Williams alleged Watson contacted […]
HOUSTON, TX
DCist

A Bear In Arlington Is The Latest Local Wildlife Sighting. Should We Be Worried?

Residents of the D.C. region have had a few too many wildlife encounters in recent weeks, the latest of which was a black bear sighted in Arlington on Sunday. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington believed the mammal to be a healthy male yearling in search of a new home. Chelsea Jones, the senior communications specialist of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, says this is the second bear sighting in the area during her six years at the organization. (Residents also spotted a bear near Bishop O’Connell High School in May 2020.)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOL 11

Monclova family farm welcomes U-Pick strawberries Wednesday

MONCLOVA, Ohio — Strawberry-picking season is underway and can be a fresh way to fill the fridge with fruit. Stevens Gardens, a family-owned farm stand in Monclova, is opening up its fields for customers to pick their own strawberries on June 8. Customers can pick their own starting at...
MONCLOVA, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

863
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy