Laos Kitchen Coming Soon to San Rafael

A new restaurant called Laos Kitchen will take over the former Asian Cuisine Zhu Dimsum space at 887 4th St. in downtown San Rafael . Laos Kitchen’s partners recently applied for a beer and wine license to operate in this space, after the building was purchased by separate investors from Steve Zimmerman of Restaurant Realty Company.

Laos Kitchen is brought to us in part by Manivone Vongsouthi, who is the chef and owner of Bay Thai Cuisine, located just a few doors down on 4th Street. “Her success and goodwill are a natural for her to move into a larger space where she’ll be able to transfer her customer base and expand it at this much improved facility,” Zimmerman notes on Restaurant Realty .

Since 1996, Bay Thai has become a favorite among San Rafael locals for specialties such as Pad Thai, plus Red, Green, and Yellow Curries. With a strong reputation for fresh and delicious Thai cuisine, we’re sure that Vongsouthi is cooking up something extra special for Laos Kitchen.

Vongsouthi tells What Now San Francisco that she will be focusing more on the kitchen and menu development for this new restaurant. No opening date has been announced.

