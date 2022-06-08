ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Laos Kitchen Coming Soon to San Rafael

By Nadine Blanco
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 2 days ago

A new restaurant called Laos Kitchen will take over the former Asian Cuisine Zhu Dimsum space at 887 4th St. in downtown San Rafael . Laos Kitchen’s partners recently applied for a beer and wine license to operate in this space, after the building was purchased by separate investors from Steve Zimmerman of Restaurant Realty Company.

Laos Kitchen is brought to us in part by Manivone Vongsouthi, who is the chef and owner of Bay Thai Cuisine, located just a few doors down on 4th Street. “Her success and goodwill are a natural for her to move into a larger space where she’ll be able to transfer her customer base and expand it at this much improved facility,” Zimmerman notes on Restaurant Realty .

Since 1996, Bay Thai has become a favorite among San Rafael locals for specialties such as Pad Thai, plus Red, Green, and Yellow Curries. With a strong reputation for fresh and delicious Thai cuisine, we’re sure that Vongsouthi is cooking up something extra special for Laos Kitchen.

Vongsouthi tells What Now San Francisco that she will be focusing more on the kitchen and menu development for this new restaurant. No opening date has been announced.



Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Popeyes teases 59-cent meal for 50th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Popeyes fans, get ready to party like it’s 1972. The fast food chain announced in a YouTube video that for its 50th birthday, it will sell a two-piece meal for the same price it would cost when the restaurant was founded — 59 cents. The offer is available for orders with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
San Rafael, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Rafael, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
TheSixFifty.com

6 things we ate at the 2022 San Mateo County Fair

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos soft pretzels, tacos and lots of fried fare. The San Mateo County Fair has returned, bringing carnival rides and games, Alaskan pig races and concerts back to San Mateo through Sunday, June 12. Along with the traditional slate of activities, the fried fair foods people come to expect — plus some more unusual options — are part of the draw. Here’s what we ate on a visit to the fair:
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Cuisine#Food Drink#Laos Kitchen#Restaurant Realty Company#Bay Thai Cuisine
Silicon Valley

Photos: Steph Curry’s former East Bay mansion listed for $9.4 million

The same year the Golden State Warriors played their first game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, star Stephen Curry sold his East Bay mansion in Alamo to move to the other side of the bay. That home is now for sale for $9.388 million, reports Realtor.com. The 10,529-square-foot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sonomamag.com

Sonoma County Hotel Ranks No. 2 in US, According to Yelp

Yelp recently released its annual Top 100 US Hotels list, featuring a lineup of top-rated properties in the country. Among the hotels to make the cut in 2022 is Glen Ellen’s Olea Hotel, which came in on No. 2. Yelp called the hotel “a luxe base camp for exploring California wine country.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Secret Wine Garden with Delicious Food Reopens in Sonoma

After a lengthy renovation, Sonoma’s Kivelstadt Cellars has reopened with Chef Jennifer McMurry (formerly of Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen and Viola Restaurant) at the helm. Located at the intersection of Highway 12 and Broadway in Schellville, just south of Sonoma, the once-rundown eatery has been transformed into a sprawling wine garden, restaurant and showcase for its namesake winery. “Hidden gem” is definitely apropos for this secret Sonoma County experience where kids can roam, dogs have their own menu and there’s a tasting lounge for lip-smacking summer sippers like KC Labs Gravignon Blanc, made with sauvignon blanc and Gravenstein apples; Sparkling Chenin Blanc (light and bubbly); and Twice Removed Rosé.
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Migrating whales putting on show in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- There are so many unique things about the San Francisco Bay, but there's one experience that seems to be moving closer – whale watching.  The San Francisco Whale Tours gathers people near and far to see whales sprouting and slapping their tails, but recently people have spotted the migrating marine behemoths from The Embarcadero or on the ferry to Sausalito.  Jennifer Carson and Peter Reed drove to San Francisco from Reno to board a 65-food catamaran named the 'Kitty Kat.'. "It was thrilling, so exciting. I just loved it.," said Carson. "I'd love to do it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Multi-Generational Vietnamese Restaurant Returns to A New Space Five Years After Closing

When Matt Ho’s family restaurant Bodega Bistro in the Tenderloin shut down in 2017 after 14 years in business, the plan in the back of his mind was always to reopen the restaurant — it was just a question of when. Bodega Bistro was a longtime favorite of the neighborhood, serving up Northern Vietnamese and French dishes, run by Ho’s father and uncles. By the time Ho’s father decided to close up shop, Ho was working two jobs — running front of house at Bodega while also working to open the Palo Alto location of Nobu — before eventually focusing his attention and time at Nobu and working his way into the manager role.
PALO ALTO, CA
What Now San Francisco

What Now San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
86
Followers
67
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

San Francisco's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy