Cauliflower Gets Ready to Debut in the Mission District

A new restaurant called Cauliflower has taken over the former Katz Bagels at 3157 16th St. in the Mission District . Cauliflower recently applied for a beer and wine license at this address and has papered up the windows, leaving passersby to wonder what’s in store for this new concept.

An Instagram page notes that Cauliflower will be a “Local spot for home-style American breakfast, brunch, dinner and French flair in the Mission Dolores neighborhood.” Hoodline reports that Cauliflower is brought to us in part by local restaurateur Tom Silargorn, who is the chef and founder behind Thai chain Lers Ros, which has a location a few doors down from Cauliflower.

This is not the first sister project that Silargorn has opened near a Lers Ros location. In 2017, Silargorn debuted Esan Classic in the Tenderloin, which was popular for its northeastern Thai cuisine before the pandemic forced it to close early last year.

Cauliflower looks to be another successful spin-off project and with businesses starting to ramp back up, we’re hopeful that it will last. No opening date has been announced. Stay tuned for more information.

