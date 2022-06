Final Oregon high school baseball 2022 state tournaments brackets

Here's a look at the 2022 Oregon high school baseball state tournaments bracket for Class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A/1A.

The final state tournaments of the prep season are here.

Class 4A rankings froze first and are still waiting on play-in games to fill out the official field.

Class 6A and 2A/1A froze on Thursday, May 19 while Class 5A and 3A are coming on Saturday, May 21.

You can check out the official brackets on OSAA here and you can follow the softball state brackets here.

All games will be hosted by the higher seed at all levels until the state championship games. Baseball will play their finals at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizur.

Here are the brackets and make sure to check in here throughout the tournaments for scores and updated looks at the bracket.

Class 6A

Championship, June 7, Volcanoes Stadium

No. 4 West Linn 14, No. 14 Canby 0 (5 innings)

Semifinals, May 31

No. 4 West Linn 5, No. 1 Lakeridge 4

No. 14 Canby 14, No. 7 Clackamas 9

Quarterfinals, May 27

No. 1 Lakeridge 2, No. 8 Sherwood 1

No. 4 West Linn 5, No. 21 Sheldon 4

No. 14 Canby 1, No. 6 Mountainside 0

No. 7 Clackamas 6, No. 18 Lake Oswego 1

Second round, May 25

No. 1 Lakeridge 9, No. 17 Westview 2

No. 8 Sherwood 1, No. 9 Tualatin 0

No. 21 Sheldon 4, No. 5 McMinnville 3

No. 4 West Linn 4, No. 13 Sprague 0

No. 14 Canby 4, No. 3 South Medford 2

No. 6 Mountainside 6, No. 11 Summit 2

No. 7 Clackamas 3, No. 10 Roseburg 2

No. 18 Lake Oswego 5, No. 2 Jesuit 1

First round, May 23

No. 1 Lakeridge 11, No. 32 Reynolds 0 (5 innings)

No. 17 Westview 3, No. 16 Grant 2

No. 9 Tualatin 7, No. 24 Grants Pass 1

No. 8 Sherwood 4, No. 25 Gresham 3

No. 5 McMinnville 2, No. 28 Tigard 1 (8 innings)

No. 21 Sheldon 10, No. 12 Central Catholic 3

No. 13 Sprague 10, No. 20 Sunset 4

No. 4 West Linn 8, No. 29 Glencoe 3

No. 3 South Medford 8, No. 30 Lincoln 1

No. 14 Canby 2, No. 19 Bend 1

No. 11 Summit 12, No. 22 Ida B. Wells 6

No. 6 Mountainside 9, No. 27 Sandy 3

No. 7 Clackamas 10, No. 26 Century 0 (5 innings)

No. 10 Roseburg 11, No. 23 Southridge 1 (5 innings)

No. 18 Lake Oswego 8, No. 15 Mountain View 4

No. 2 Jesuit 10, No. 31 South Eugene 0

Class 5A

Championship, June 4, Volcanoes Stadium

No. 11 Crescent Valley 6, No. 1 Lebanon 0

Semifinals, May 31

No. 1 Lebanon 3, No. 4 Willamette 2

No. 11 Crescent Valley 9, No. 2 Wilsonville 4

Quarterfinals, May 27

No. 1 Lebanon 4, No. 8 Pendleton 3

No. 4 Willamette 4, No. 12 La Salle Prep 3

No. 11 Crescent Valley 11, No. 3 Thurston 5

No. 2 Wilsonville 11, No. 10 Putnam 0 (5 innings)

First round, May 25

No. 1 Lebanon 11, No. 16 North Eugene 7

No. 8 Pendleton 9, No. 9 Corvallis 0

No. 12 La Salle Prep 5, No. 5 West Albany 3

No. 4 Willamette 3, No. 13 Scappoose 2

No. 3 Thurston 14, No. 14 Redmond 4 (6 innings)

No. 11 Crescent Valley 7, No. 6 Ashland 6

No. 10 Putnam 8, No. 7 Hood River Valley 2

No. 2 Wilsonville 3, No. 15 Silverton 0

Class 4A

Championship, June 7, Volcanoes Stadium

No. 4 La Grande 10, No. 2 Hidden Valley 1

Semifinals, May 31

No. 4 La Grande 8, No. 8 Philomath 0

No. 2 Hidden Valley 10, No. 6 Mazama 1

Quarterfinals, May 27

No. 8 Philomath 2, No. 1 Banks 1

No. 4 La Grande 10, No. 5 Marist Catholic 4

No. 6 Mazama 4, No. 3 North Marion 3

No. 2 Hidden Valley 17, No. 10 Junction City 0

First round, May 25

No. 1 Banks 5, No. 16 Madras 0

No. 8 Philomath 12, No. 9 Henley 4

No. 5 Marist Catholic 4, No. 12 Newport 3

No. 4 La Grande 10, No. 13 Marshfield 0 (5 innings)

No. 3 North Marion 5, No. 14 Tillamook 0

No. 6 Mazama 6, No. 11 Gladstone 0

No. 10 Junction City 6, No. 7 Stayton 4

No. 2 Hidden Valley 7, No. 15 Baker/Powder Valley 0

Class 3A

Championship, June 3, Volcanoes Stadium

No. 2 South Umpqua 10, No. 5 Santiam Christian 2

Semifinals, May 31

No. 5 Santiam Christian 5, No. 9 Blanchet Catholic 4 (9 innings)No. 2 South Umpqua 7, No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton 6

Quarterfinals, May 27

No. 9 Blanchet Catholic 12, No. 1 Cascade Christian 2 (5 innings)

No. 5 Santiam Christian 8, No. 4 Brookings-Harbor 1

No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton 9, No. 6 Pleasant Hill 8

No. 2 South Umpqua 6, No. 10 St. Mary's Medford 1

First round, May 25

No. 1 Cascade Christian 13, No. 16 Joseph 3 (5 innings)

No. 9 Blanchet Catholic 7, No. 8 Burns 6

No. 5 Santiam Christian 3, No. 12 Taft 1

No. 4 Brookings-Harbor 2, No. 13 La Pine 0

No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton 6, No. 14 Vale 3

No. 6 Pleasant Hill 11, No. 11 Rainier 1 (5 innings)

No. 10 St. Mary's Medford 3, No. 7 Warrenton 2

No. 2 South Umpqua 5, No. 15 Scio 2

Class 2A/1A

Championship, June 3, Volcanoes Stadium

No. 2 Kennedy 11, No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian 1 (6 innings)

Semifinals, May 31

No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian 4, No. 4 Dufur/South Wasco County 3 (9 innings)

No. 2 Kennedy 11, No. 3 Knappa 1

Quarterfinals, May 27

No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian 11, No. 8 Bandon 1 (5 innings)

No. 4 Dufur/South Wasco County 10, No. 12 Neah-Kah-Nie 0 (5 innings)

No. 3 Knappa 4, No. 11 Regis 3

No. 2 Kennedy 6, No. 7 Monroe 1

Second round, May 25

No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian 5, No. 17 Lakeview 4

No. 8 Bandon 4, No. 9 Western Christian 1

No. 12 Neah-Kah-Nie 4, No. 5 Weston-McEwen 3

No. 4 Dufur/South Wasco County 8, No. 13 Reedsport 1

No. 3 Knappa 13, No. 14 Heppner/Ione 1 (5 innings)

No. 11 Regis 4, No. 6 St. Paul 1

No. 7 Monroe 4, No. 10 Glide 2

No. 2 Kennedy 13, No. 18 Grant Union/Prairie City 0

First round, May 23

No. 17 Lakeview 7, No. 16 Culver 0

No. 12 Neah-Kah-Nie 4, No. 21 North Douglas/Yoncalla 1

No. 13 Reedsport 3, No. 20 East Linn Christian 2

No. 14 Heppner/Ione 13, No. 19 Bonanza 3 (6 innings)

No. 11 Regis 2, No. 22 Illinois Valley 1 (9 innings)

No. 18 Grant Union/Prairie City 6, No. 15 Coquille 2

