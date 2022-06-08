ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

104-year-old Connecticut woman’s longtime wish to pet penguin comes true

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUvR7_0g404urY00

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A 104-year-old Connecticut woman recently made a new feathered friend – and her longtime dream became reality in the process.

According to WFSB and WVIT, Bertha Komor, who lives at Village Gate of Farmington, loves penguins and has longed to pet one. Her caregivers worked with Twilight Wish Connecticut and the Mystic Aquarium to make it happen, organizing a visit last week from Red Green, an African penguin.

“I didn’t expect this,” said Komor, who not only had the chance to see her favorite animal up close but also was able to hold and pet one. She called the experience “wonderful,” WFSB reported.

Twilight Wish, a nonprofit that grants seniors’ wishes, also took to Facebook to share photos of the heartwarming moment.

“At 104 years young, Bertha was thrilled to finally have this wish granted!,” the foundation captioned the photos. “Thank you to the Mystic Aquarium for making this wish come true!”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Moose wanders through several towns

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
theweektoday.com

Dog ordered euthanized after severely injuring animal

MARION – At a virtual hearing June 9, the select board ordered a Marion dog to be humanely euthanized after the animal severely injured another canine last month, four years after killing a dog in a separate incident. Stella, a 130-pound female mastiff owned by Jennifer and David MacDonald,...
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bear Went Into Canton House While Children Were Home

At least one bear went into a Canton residence while residents, including children, were in the home on Wednesday night. Police said it happened on Christmas Tree Lane while the homeowner and children were home and they believe the same bear entered homes the day before as well. A mother...
CANTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Farmington, CT
Farmington, CT
Pets & Animals
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
WTNH.com

Waterbury fire crews to give out ‘soothing bears’ to fire victims

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A medical emergency or a fire racing through a home: the effects can be devastating, especially to a child. Waterbury Fire Department Chief Terrance Ballou said the idea of “soothing bears” came to fruition from a community service project at Westside Middle School.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Get your seafood fix from Just Fish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are so many food trucks in Connecticut. If you’re a seafood lover, you should know about Just Fish in Hartford. The truck is parked at 20 Church St. but travels all around the state. It started during the pandemic under a tent....
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol and Newington Neighborhoods Receive White Supremacist Fliers

A white supremacist group is actively trying to recruit people in many communities around the state. This week, people in Bristol and Newington, found paper solicitations from the New England Nationalist Social Club scattered in streets and personal property in various neighborhoods. In Bristol Monday, homeowners on Ohio Street were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin Group#African Penguin#Wfsb#Red Green#Cox Media Group
News 12

Officials: Connecticut woman succumbs to fatal tick bite

Connecticut Department Of Public Health officials say a New London County woman died from a tick bite after testing positive for Powassan virus infection. Officials say the woman who was between 90 and 99 years old died on May 17 two weeks after she was hospitalized with fever, altered mental status, headache, chills, rigors, chest pain and nausea. The patient’s condition worsened, and she became unresponsive over the next two weeks.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Homeowner interrupts burglary in progress in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Naugatuck were called to a home Thursday evening after a homeowner reported an active burglary at their residence. According to investigators, police were dispatched to the house on Osborn Road at 5:30 p.m. The homeowner stated to police that they returned to their residence and interrupted a burglary in […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Hartford PD investigates ‘accidental’ shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting early on Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., police said they were dispatched to a home on Kelsey Street on a report of a person who had been shot. The victim was a woman in her mid-thirties, with a nonfatal gunshot wound according to police […]
HARTFORD, CT
WGAU

Facebook post leads detectives to home invasion suspect, police say

NORFOLK, Conn. — Police in Connecticut said they were able to track down a man accused of breaking into a home, thanks to a Facebook post by the homeowners. Connecticut State Police said in a news release that Dylan Fellows was arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges for breaking into a home in Norfolk on June 8.
NORFOLK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WSBS

WATCH: Adorable MA Beaver Family Cares and Rescues Baby Beaver (VIDEO)

You probably remember that last summer was bear overload in Berkshire County and throughout Western Massachusetts. There were so many photos and videos being posted to social media...images of bears that would have been difficult in the past to capture in photos and video had people not had their cell phones handy.
rumble.com

Mama Fox with Seven Babies Plays in Yard

Info from Licensor: We have had fox families in our field before, but this is the biggest we’ve seen. Poor Momma Fox has 7 babies she is keeping track of. We spend much of our evening watching this playful bunch.
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

Waterford High School struck by lightning

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterford police and fire departments responded to the Waterford High School after it was struck by lightning. Officials said they were called to the scene early this morning due to the severe thunderstorms that occurred Thursday morning. Lightning had struck the building near the auditorium, which had set off the fire […]
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Family in Windham struggles with school bullying

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A family in the Windham school district is speaking out, claiming their son is getting bullied. They are pleading with the district to take stronger discipline measures to put an end to the bullying, which the family says has become increasingly violent. Before this year, Esther...
WINDHAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Power Out in Downtown Waterbury: Mayor

Power is out in downtown Waterbury, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary. He posted on Facebook that there is an underground transformer fire between Exchange Place and Phoenix Avenue. Eversource is reporting 182 power outages in Waterbury as of 3:15 p.m.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pets Perish in Manchester Fire

Residents were able to safely get out of a Manchester home that was on fire early Thursday morning, but some pets died in the fire, according to Manchester Fire, Rescue, EMS. Firefighters responded to a two-story house on Middle Turnpike East at 1:16 a.m. Thursday and found heavy smoke coming from the second-floor bedrooms. The fire was under control at 1:49 a.m.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy