Youth Baseball | Aurora Athletics win Solon Spring Classic

 2 days ago

The Aurora Athletics 12U travel baseball team recently won the championship of the Solon Spring Classic tournament.

Members of the Aurora Athletics 12U travel baseball team are Brady Palmer, Cannon Driscoll, Ethan Yim, Cam Marquart, Kalen Mulligan, Will Prahler, Mason Berger, Colton Logon, Dom Courtad, Jack Rachel, Noah Orlando, Dylan Westendorf and coaches Dave Lieberth and Tim Logan.

The Athletics won the Solon tournament with a 4-1 record, defeating Broadview Heights 6-2 in the championship game. That win avenged a 5-1 loss to Broadview Heights in pool play. Aurora also defeated Wickliffe 8-3 and Brunswick 8-0 in pool play, then knocked off Ohio Elite 14-5 in the semifinals.

The Athletics will play at the Dugout Sports Five Tool Qualifier in Willoughby on June 11-12, and the Nations Five Tool 12U Ohio State Championship in Jackson Township June 16-19.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Youth Baseball | Aurora Athletics win Solon Spring Classic

