Ben Russell had a two-run single for the Newark Diamonds on Sunday in a 12-2 loss to the Zanesville Junior Pioneers.

Russell doubled in Game 1 of the doubleheader, a 7-2 loss.

On Saturday, Matt Warthman doubled in a 10-1 loss to the Zanesville Senior Pioneers for Newark, which is sponsored by Panera Bread, Centratech and Dickey's Barbecue Pit.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Russell leads Newark Diamonds against Zanesville Junior Pioneers