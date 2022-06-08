Pat McAfee Reveals Initial Reaction To Cody Rhodes’ Injury
By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
2 days ago
WWE “SmackDown” commentator Pat McAfee claimed Cody Rhodes’ effort at WWE “Hell In A Cell” was “one of the gutsiest performances” that he has ever seen. During the latest installment of “The Pat McAfee Show,” he became the latest man to praise the American Nightmare, who headlined the premium live event...
Monday night’s WWE RAW teased the possibility of new challenges for The Bloodline. Riddle challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while The Street Profits defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos via count out in a Championship Contenders match. After RAW, Sarah Schreiber spoke with Riddle, Montez...
AEW star Keith Lee recognizes what T-Bar (aka Donovan Dijak/Dominik Dijakovic) is going through in WWE and how not being used can be difficult. After being pushed in Retribution, the group swiftly rose to mid-card status. T-Bar and Mac were booked as wrestlers to put others over when the trio was broken up. T-Bar’s last Raw match was in February, while his most recent SmackDown match was in April at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He’s largely been seen on Main Event.
After Edge was kicked out of his own The Judgment Day faction on “WWE Raw” this week fans were left to wonder what could be next for the WWE Hall Of Famer. During his latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker T claimed that the segment “tells you more than anything that Edge is taking a vacation.” Of course, since he returned to WWE following his retirement. the Rated-R Superstar has had several breaks between feuds, but this time Booker thinks “that vacation might be permanent.”
WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon took a leave of absence on May 19th and now, it appears the company is using the media to deteriorate her name, which includes her father, Vince McMahon. The confusing part here that shows the WWE is doing some fishy business is this. McMahon...
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is plotting to have a one-on-one match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, again, and it could happen at SummerSlam 2022, perhaps even as a symbol of definitive closure of the circle after what happened at the same premium live event, but last year.
In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
Ever since the NBA and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs began in April, “AEW Rampage” has bounced around more than an NBA-regulated basketball, changing timeslots consistently. It is thus welcome news that the program will be finding itself back in its normal timeslot going forward. With the Colorado Avalanche...
XFL announced on Thursday several big updates for the minor league. The league announced its key football hires and the coaching staff for all eight of its teams. Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, and Jim Haslett were among the eight head coaches revealed. Barlow served as the head football...
As PWMania.com previously reported, Stephanie McMahon stated on May 19 that she was stepping down as WWE Chief Brand Officer to spend more time with her family. She stated that she will return because WWE is a part of her life, and word from within WWE is that she will return at some time, despite the corporation employing others to undertake her responsibilities while she is away.
When WWE called up a two-man version of Imperium to the SmackDown roster in April, there was a lot of uncertainty over the future of Fabian Aichner. While some reports suggested that he could be returning to WWE NXT UK or NXT 2.0. as a singles competitor, there were also rumors of the Italian wrestler feuding with his former tag team partner, Ludwig Kaiser (FKA Marcel Barthel), on SmackDown, which would have been a continuation of their teased split in the post-Stand & Deliver show back in April.
Rhea Ripley shared pictures of recent dental work that she received to deal with an injury. “Knee – 1 Teeth – 0” Ripley tweeted out, showing the metal wire that appears to be holding her front teeth in place. Knee - 1 Teeth- 0 Thank you...
MJF delivered his own pipebomb on the latest edition of “Dynamite” and now many are speculating whether what the young loudmouth said was planned or not. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts works for AEW as a manager to the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer and on he and DDP’s podcast DDP Snake Pit, Roberts discussed MJF’s bombastic monologue.
It continues to loom. The WWE roster of three years ago looks very little like the WWE roster of today, as the company has released all kinds of wrestlers from their contracts. Well over one hundred names have been let go from the main roster down through NXT and those releases continue to take place. Now we might be getting ready for the next batch of releases.
UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional details on Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule following the news that he will no longer be appearing at WWE Money in the Bank after he was removed from the advertising. Previously, WWE reps told Fightful that while Roman Reigns’ live events schedule for WWE was being scaled back, he was going to remain on TV and not miss any time. However, with him being taken off the advertising for Money in the Bank 2022, that does not appear to any longer be the case.
Mustafa Ali is back in action on Main Event, as he worked a match against T-Bar on Monday’s taping. This was just one day after he competed in the Hell in a Cell event, where he was defeated by US Champion Theory. Click here for full WWE Main Event spoilers for this week.
KOPW 2022 Provisional Trophy Holder Shingo Takagi and his NJPW Dominion opponent Taichi have presented the possible stipulations for this Sunday’s KOPW 2022 match in Osaka. At a press conference on June 7th, the two competitors laid out their ideas and talked a little bit of trash. Starting at 8 am ET on Wednesday, fans will vote on social media, as to which of the two stipulations they would like to see on June 12th.
FOX has announced its upcoming fall lineup, and they remain committed to “WWE SmackDown” on Friday nights. Among the various announcements of premieres and renewals in a new press release, a single line read “FOX’s WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN continues on Fridays (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) throughout the season.”
Stephanie McMahon is on a leave of absence from WWE, and a recent report from Business Insider suggested that Vince McMahon had pushed Stephanie out of the company, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Fightful Select is now reporting that people who have worked in WWE since before the Nick Khan regime were shooting down that claim before the news was released.
Omos and MVP began a new rivalry with The Dirty Dawgs – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode – on Monday’s WWE RAW, and there’s a reason for the new feud. Omos defeated Cedric Alexander on RAW in revenge for Alexander’s interference in the battle at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday, which saw Bobby Lashley defeat Omos and MVP in a handicap match. Following the victory on RAW, Kevin Patrick interviewed a returning Roode and Ziggler on the platform near the stage, as Omos and MVP exited. The Dirty Dawgs announced their return to RAW, but MVP soon cut them off by grabbing the mic and yelling at the two returning Superstars. Ziggler then superkicked MVP off the platform and into the arms of Omos down below. The segment concluded with Omos and MVP chasing The Dirty Dawgs backstage.
Apollo Crews made his return to WWE NXT on June 7th, 2022, and will be making more appearances in the future. Crews isn’t the only one headed to NXT, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Babatunde Aiyegbusi aka Commander Azeez, who had been linked with Crews on camera, has...
Comments / 0