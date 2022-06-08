Pat McAfee Reveals Initial Reaction To Cody Rhodes’ Injury

UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional details on Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule following the news that he will no longer be appearing at WWE Money in the Bank after he was removed from the advertising. Previously, WWE reps told Fightful that while Roman Reigns’ live events schedule for WWE was being scaled back, he was going to remain on TV and not miss any time. However, with him being taken off the advertising for Money in the Bank 2022, that does not appear to any longer be the case.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO