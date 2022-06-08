ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

VMCCA's 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show set for June 18-19

Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eastern Idaho Chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America’s 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show will be held on Father’s Day weekend, June 18 and 19 at the Tautphaus Park Hockey Shelter, 2800 S. Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The event will...

www.postregister.com

kidnewsradio.com

2022 Scenic River Classic set Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls oldest race is geared up to run again Saturday, June 11. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Snake River Landing, organizers are ready to welcome runners back to traditional race group starts. Originally launched as the Bridge-to-Braves race in 1988 by Development Workshop...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Villano's Italian officially open inside Star Route Brewery

POCATELLO — Six months after shuttering its doors, a local eatery has found a new home and it’s still located in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Villano’s Italian closed down at its former location at 165 N. Main St. in Pocatello on Jan. 1. This month, the eatery opened just one block away from its old home and is now serving pizza, sandwiches and salads from inside Star Route Brewery at 218 N. Main St. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Uncle Kracker, Yoakam to perform in Pocatello this summer

POCATELLO — Four more artists have been announced as performers at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer. The Country Concert Series, which is powered by Idaho Central Credit Union and brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, has announced that multi-platinum superstar Uncle Kracker will play at the amphitheater on Oct. 1.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Weather was overcast but annual beer fest wasn't

“Happy, mellow and celebratory,” said Lisa Smith, director of the Mountain Brewers Association when asked about the demeanor of Saturday’s crowd at the 27th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest. The event returned to its regular first Saturday in June date — after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation...
Post Register

Clark County prepares for annual Round-up Rodeo and Parade

The 66th Annual Round-up Rodeo and parade will be held on June 18 and 19 in Dubois, according to Bonnie Stoddard with the Dubois Lion’s Club. The Clark County Round-up Rodeo is a spin off of the old Kilgore Rodeo which was moved from Kilgore to Dubois in 1956, according to Stoddard.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Wes Deist Aquatic Center reopens for public swimming

After seven months of renovations to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, swimmers can now return to the pool with its reopening this week. The pool opened Monday and the city is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 12:30 p.m. “We appreciate everyone who has waited for the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

Idaho rescue dog’s journey to new home gains online attention

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho-born rescue dog Nacho is making the long journey from the Gem State to Florida in order to find his new home. Nacho was surrendered in Chubbuck by his owner in June after his severe allergies and a knee injury that will require surgery created a financial burden for his owner. Soon after, he was transferred to the Pocatello-based domestic animal sanctuary and hospice rescue The Herd House.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Bird, Richard

Richard Elbert Bird, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on March 23, 1936, in Saint Anthony, Idaho to Elbert Owen Bird and Ella Vernonna Christensen. He was the oldest of 5 children. He grew up helping his grandparents on the family farm in Saint Anthony and in Island Park where he developed his life-long love for the mountains and specifically the Island Park area. He later spent many weekends in Island Park camping with his children, grandchildren, and extended family camping, riding four-wheelers, and sitting by the fire reminiscing and telling stories. Richard graduated from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls in 1955. After working in a variety of jobs he began a career at Saving Center Grocery Stores in Idaho Falls where he worked for 46 years before retiring. Richard loved the people he worked with and was a hard and loyal worker. Richard and Marrian made their home in Idaho Falls where they loved to be together and spend time traveling, bowling, and watching their families grow. They later served a Humanitarian Mission together. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Richard served in several positions including Counselor and Ward Clerk in the Bishopric. He is survived by his wife Marrian Bird; brother, Mike (Verla) Bird; brother, Steve (Joy) Bird; his daughter, Pam (Kent) Morris; son, Kevin (Lynette) Bird; daughter, Stacy (Dell) Dye; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Schadegg; son, Gary (Carol) Foster; son, Brad (Kris) Foster; son, Mark (Denise) Foster; son, James (Alisha) Foster; daughter, Julie (Justin) Wright; 32 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren Richard was loved by all and in his final days was cared for by his family. His wife Marrian never left his side with help from several family members and children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Vernon (Jean); and his sister, Marva(Gordon). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop David Beck officiating. The family will visit with friends and family one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery in Teton, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Richard 3/23/1936 - 6/1/2022Elbert Bird.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bishop’s Gun Barn sees success manufacturing ammunition, custom firearms

POCATELLO — A month into the grand opening of her gun shop, Merissa Bishop explained that business traffic has been booming in all the right ways. “People are stopping and doing U-turns when they see the (open) sign,” said Bishop, a 62-year-old California native who moved to Pocatello in September. “We’ve even had a person stop and get rear-ended because they saw that we were open and wanted to come in. Reception has just been incredible.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls plans to move Old Butte Soccer Complex for airport growth

Idaho Falls city officials are planning to relocate a nearly 30-year-old soccer complex to make room for future airport expansion. The city held a public meeting Thursday with residents who live by the Old Butte Soccer Complex to discuss moving the complex. Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said during the meeting that the land the soccer complex is on was purchased by the airport in the ’80s and ’90s with a Federal Aviation Administration grant for the purpose of further developing the airport.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Plane crashes near Blackfoot golf course, airport

BLACKFOOT — Two men were able to walk away Tuesday afternoon when a single-engine airplane came up short on a landing at a runway at McCarley Field, skipping off the grass at the south edge of the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, hitting a chain link fence and flipping over. Preston Hafer had just finished golfing on the first hole shortly after 3 p.m. when he saw the plane coming in from the north. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Three people die, one injured in three separate East Idaho crashes Wednesday

Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday. Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Fort Hall firefighters battle residential blaze

FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a residential fire Wednesday afternoon where it was originally feared that three children were trapped inside the home, but the children were later found to be safe, according to a Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Facebook post. Firefighters responded at 1:30 p.m....
FORT HALL, ID

