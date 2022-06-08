ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korean shares end flat as investors await China, U.S. economic data

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares erased early gains to end flat on Wednesday as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of major economic data from China and the United States. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended flat at 2,626.15, reversing a 0.50% rise in early trade.

** South Korean equities erased gains following Chinese market’s weakness on caution ahead of exports data while investors also awaited U.S. inflation data due later the week, said Shinhan Financial Investment’s analyst Choi Yoo-june.

** China’s vice-commerce minister said on Wednesday, a day prior to its May exports data release, that foreign trade is facing uncertainty and huge pressure due to domestic and external factors, including logistics problems and soaring raw material prices.

** Meanwhile, South Korea’s economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in the first quarter from three months earlier, slightly lower than 0.7% growth estimated earlier, revised central bank data showed.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.31%, while peer SK Hynix rose 1.92%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 1.50%, while its parent company LG Chem jumped 4.50%.

** Mobile financial service provider Kakaopay dropped 15.57% as Alipay Singapore sold its stake worth 467.5 billion won ($372.66 million).

** Foreigners were net sellers of 103.3 billion won ($82.34 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,253.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.31% higher than its previous close at 1,257.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,254.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,253.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 104.87 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 3.214%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.4 basis points to 3.474%.

