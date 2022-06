The St. Louis Cardinals need bullpen help, to the tune of perhaps at least two relievers. And considering the current state of their bullpen, could use it fast. After a strong start, the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen looked like it was poised to surprise. Then reality set in and it has become glaringly obvious that they need bullpen reinforcements (plural) before the trade deadline.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO