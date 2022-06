Chicago police are asking for help as they try to identify four men who allegedly battered and robbed a CTA customer at the Jackson Red Line station over the weekend. Four men attacked and robbed the victim, a 27-year-old man, around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, police said. Police did not issue any other information about the crime. But they did released four surveillance images of the suspects.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO