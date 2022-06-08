ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m not going to keep walking:’ CTA train rider jumped down to help man who fell onto third rail and got shocked

By Internewscast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA CTA train rider didn’t think twice about jumping onto the tracks to save a man being shocked on the third rail. As CBS 2 reported Tuesday night, the Good Samaritan wasn’t just going to watch the man die. He said he had to help him – even if it meant...

Kristina
2d ago

Child you are a HERO in my book♥️ Don't ever let anyone make your feel bad for saving a person's life!! We need more men like you walking our streets, only then would it be safe for everyone.

Marmoj Blk Marmoj
2d ago

definitely a hero to me.. u didnt stand by and record and watch, u stepped right in and did wat needed to be done. I'm soo proud . we still have some great people in the world. We need more like you

Lee Lee
1d ago

even tho the guy he helped started the fight in the first place im glad this man helped him seen the video he was terrible🤦💯

RACINE, WI

