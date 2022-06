This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. "What's in a name?" Juliet asks. Jane Marie Tiedge of Rock Island can finally answer that one. Jane grew up in Rock Island, hating her name. In school there were those dull kids, Dick and Jane who never did anything that required more than one syllable. Then there was Jane Doe, who was always getting into trouble with the law. And "plain Jane," and "Me Tarzan, you Jane." And so on. It seemed clear that anyone named Jane was doomed to a life of mediocrity.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO