Additional SRO funding approved by Pitt commissioners

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted at its Monday meeting to provide funding for Pitt County Schools to hire up to 12 school resource officers for the new school year.

The funds, up to $1.2 million, would allow the schools to staff a full-time officer at each campus. Several school currently share an officer.

The request was not on the board’s published agenda. It was made by Commissioner Tom Coulson during the commissioners’ closing comments period.

“How many school shootings do we need to see before we as commissioners finally decide to make sure we provide funding for the balance of SROs that are needed,” Coulson said.

Coulson’s proposal came the same night the Pitt County Board of Education discussed adding people to its SRO roster.

Pitt County Schools currently employs 26 full-time school resource officers. Twelve of those were added three years ago after the district received grant funding to increase campus security. But even with the additions, schools continue to share resource officers.

“We don’t put out a schedule of when an SRO is here or there,” Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told the school board. “That would be counter-productive, but we do have coverage at every school.”

The system has 39 schools, including shared campuses in Farmville and Wintergreen and high schools that have incorporated into campuses at East Carolina University and Pitt Community College. The school system doesn’t provide security at those two high schools.

Superintendent Ethan Lenker said he expects that filling the positions, not funding them, will be the bigger challenge.

“I think the manpower is going to be the problem,” he said. “We’re working on getting additional people. We’re doing everything we can to get more people.”

Matt Johnson said area law enforcement agencies are dealing with staffing shortages.

“All of our departments are short-staffed and they’re trying to find people,” he said in an interview. “We’re talking to all of our agencies, all of our departments. We’re also looking at talking to some outside agencies to see if there’s any possibility of getting more people.”

Coulson placed a stipulation on his proposal. He didn’t want the money given as part of the county’s allocation to the school system for fiscal year 2022-23.

County Manager Janis Gallagher suggested that the school system be reimbursed for each new officer it hires and outfits. Gallagher said if the money is included in the school system allocation, any money not spent would roll into the school system fund balance.

Coulson said he made his request Monday because he wanted to give Gallagher and the management team time to make the necessary adjustments in the county’s proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget before today’s public hearing on the plan.

The hearing begins at 6 p.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium, Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.

Gallagher said after Colson approached her with his recommendation she talked with Lenker, who is open to getting the money on a reimbursement basis. Gallagher said she does not believe the current budget needs to be modified because extra funding will be available as the new fiscal year progresses.

The one question that needed to be settled is whether the commissioners would be willing to fund all 12 positions.

Pitt County Schools pays the sheriff’s office and several municipal police departments to staff SROs.

Of the 12 needed positions, seven are in areas covered by the sheriff’s office and four are in Greenville. The location of the 12th school wasn’t identified.

Gallagher said Lenker’s concern is that smaller municipalities would have a harder time absorbing the cost of an extra officer. She recommended the commissioners be ready to absorb all 12 positions if needed.

The school system spends about $100,000 on officer salaries, benefits and equipment, Gallagher said.