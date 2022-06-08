Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Shelby County in central Alabama * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 232 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Meadowbrook to Highland Lakes to Chelsea, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hoover, Leeds, Chelsea, Indian Springs Village, Vincent, Harpersville, Westover, Inverness, Highland Lakes, Fowler Lake, Vandiver, Lake Purdy, Brook Highland, Greystone, Meadowbrook, Mount Laurel, Oak Mountain State Park, Sterrett, Hoover Veterans Park and Shoal Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

